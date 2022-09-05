DENVER (KDVR) — If you are traveling home Monday after celebrating Labor Day weekend and you need to fill up your gas tank, gas prices continue to drop.
The average price for a regular gallon of gas is $3.72 in Colorado. The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $3.78.
Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 6:30 a.m. Monday, according to GasBuddy.com.
- Loaf ‘N Jug– Pueblo: $2.85
- Phillips 66– Longmont: $2.97
- Circle K– Longmont (I-25 Frontage Road): $2.97
- Murphy Express– Longmont: $2.97
- QuikTrip– Firestone: $2.97
- 7-Eleven– Longmont: $2.99
- Sam’s Club-Aurora: $3.14
- Murphy Express– Littleton: $3.14
- Murphy Express– Aurora: $3.17
- King Soopers– Aurora: $3.17
The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.85.