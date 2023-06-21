DENVER (KDVR) — If you’ve ever been scrolling and felt teased by a pasta dish that is prepared in a wheel of parmesan cheese popping up on your feed, know that it is real, and its served at restaurants in the Denver metro area.

Cheese wheel pasta, also known as pasta alla ruota, is prepared before the feasters eyes by putting hot, freshly cooked noodles into a hollowed-out wheel of aged cheese, often Parmigiano Reggiano, and stirring it while scraping a layer of the cheese to melt evenly throughout the pasta.

Sometimes, the preparer will add a splash of alcohol and light the hollow center of the wheel on fire to add some flare to the melting process.

The dish has grown increasingly popular with users sharing their experiences on the world wide web. Grace Veerkamp is from Cheyenne, Wyoming, but said she has been looking around Denver for a restaurant that offers cheese wheel pasta.

“My kids are parmesan cheese lovers and they say cheese wheel pasta for the first time on a travel show or vlog,” she said. “they fell in love with the idea instantly.”

If you are also looking to see it for yourself, here is a list of Italian restaurants in Denver that offer cheese-spun pasta.

Lo Stella Ristorante

Lo Stella is a family-owned and operated Italian restaurant that came to Denver in 2013 from Portofino, Italy, according to the website.

On the menu, you will find two options for cheese wheel pasta: Taglierini Al Cighiale, tossed in a wheel of Parmigiano Reggiano, and Cacio e Pepe, tossed in a wheel of Pecorino Romano.

Barolo Grill

The staff at Barolo Grill make yearly trips to Italy to keep the menu and experience genuine, According to the website. They feature seasonal menus that highlight locally-sourced ingredients.

In December, they offer a risotto dish that is tossed in a wheel of parmesan, a restaurant representative told FOX31.