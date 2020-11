Where to find Thanksgiving to-go in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Thanksgiving during a pandemic means families will be under a little more stress this year. But one thing to count on is that traditional food favorites will be available to-go at local restaurants — which could be a relief to many, and especially to several local restaurants as they prepare to temporarily close their indoor dining.

If you’re looking to save time in the kitchen and concentrate on how grateful you are to be spending Thanksgiving 2020 with loved ones, here’s a list of options for Thanksgiving feasts to go:

Mimi’s Café Details: Feeds 8-10 for $119.99 Last day to pre-order: Nov. 25

Boston Market Details: feeds 12 for $139.99 Last day to pre-order: Nov 23

Urban Farmer Details: feeds 6-8 people for $300 Last day to pre-order: Nov. 20

Blackbird Public House Details: Feeds 10 people for $175 Last day to pre-order: Nov. 26, before 11 a.m.

Vital Root Details: $35 per person for a vegan/gluten-free Thanksgiving dinner Last day to pre-order: Nov. 25

American Elm Details: Starts at $125 for 2 people Last day to pre-order: Nov. 22 by 5 p.m.

Chook Details: Feeds 4 people for $59.95 Last day to pre-order: Nov. 26

Narrative Details: $80 for 2; $160 for 4-6 people Last day to pre-order: Nov. 22

Zorba’s Details: Feeds 10 people for $129.95 Last day to pre-order: Nov. 20, 12 p.m.

Poppies Details: Starts at $24 for dinner for 1 Last day to pre-order: Nov. 25

Denver Milk Market Details: $250 for 6 people Last day to pre-order: Nov. 25, 5 p.m.