Where to find emotional support in the aftermath of the Marshall Fire

A resident assess the damage to homes in his neighborhood, Dec. 31, 2021, in Superior, Colo. An estimated 580 homes, a hotel and a shopping center have burned and tens of thousands of people were evacuated in wind-fueled wildfires outside Denver, officials said Thursday evening. (AP Photo/Brittany Peterson)

SUPERIOR, Colo. (KDVR) — Emotional support is available for people affected by the Marshall Fire that swept through parts of Boulder County on Thursday.

A total of 991 structures were destroyed and another 127 damaged, leaving many people experiencing hopelessness, shock, anger and depression.

Where to find behavioral heath support resources

Colorado Crisis Services provides professional counselors online, and by phone: (844) 493-8255 or text “TALK” to 38255

Jewish Family Service and Community Foundation Boulder County has partnered to offer counseling services in response to tragic events to Boulder County residents. The program offers up to $500 toward five individual counseling sessions (a maximum of $100 per session), or up to $875 towards five family counseling sessions (a maximum of $175 per session) and provides a pool of licensed providers to choose from.

IMatter provides three free mental health sessions for any youth in the state, mostly through telehealth.

The National Disaster Helpline provides crisis counseling and support to people experiencing emotional distress related to natural or human-caused disasters 24/7, 365-day-a-year. Call (800) 985-5990

Support is available at each of the evacuation shelters

Other resources and how to help