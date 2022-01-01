Where to find emotional support in the aftermath of the Marshall Fire

SUPERIOR, Colo. (KDVR) — Emotional support is available for people affected by the Marshall Fire that swept through parts of Boulder County on Thursday.
A total of 991 structures were destroyed and another 127 damaged, leaving many people experiencing hopelessness, shock, anger and depression.
Where to find behavioral heath support resources
- Colorado Crisis Services provides professional counselors online, and by phone: (844) 493-8255 or text “TALK” to 38255
- Jewish Family Service and Community Foundation Boulder County has partnered to offer counseling services in response to tragic events to Boulder County residents.
- The program offers up to $500 toward five individual counseling sessions (a maximum of $100 per session), or up to $875 towards five family counseling sessions (a maximum of $175 per session) and provides a pool of licensed providers to choose from.
- IMatter provides three free mental health sessions for any youth in the state, mostly through telehealth.
- The National Disaster Helpline provides crisis counseling and support to people experiencing emotional distress related to natural or human-caused disasters 24/7, 365-day-a-year. Call (800) 985-5990
- Support is available at each of the evacuation shelters
