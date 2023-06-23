DENVER (KDVR) — A destructive tornado blew through the metro area during a severe thunderstorm Thursday, and residents in Highlands Ranch are working to clean up the aftermath.

Tree limbs and trampolines flew around, uprooted trees were on top of cars and blocking roads, and even roofing flew off of buildings and homes.

The tornado left behind a 6-mile trail of damage which is still being assessed by the Highlands Ranch Metro District.

If you are volunteering a helping hand to the community or know someone who is, here are some important things to know about the ongoing cleanup efforts.

Report damage concerns

The metro district is asking residents and locals to report damage to property as leaders assess the accumulated damage and work to provide resources to assist private property owners.

They encouraged residents to contact their homeowner’s insurance and said “Do not call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office dispatch for tree-related damage on your property”

What to drop off

The Metro District has set up two free tree limb drop-off locations for Highlands Ranch residents only. They said that they plan to recycle organic material at those sites, and will only accept woody plant material and tree limbs that are less than 12 inches in diameter.

Things that will not be accepted include finished lumber, non-woody material, bagged or loose leaves, grass clippings, sod or root balls.

They also noted that fencing will not be accepted at the drop-off sites and that any fencing owned by the Metro District should be reported and will be removed by staff.

Where to find drop-off sites

One site is on the West side of town at Redstone Park, located at 3280 Redstone Park Circle. There are signs and cones that will guide you to the south side of the Halftime Help Stadium. You can drop off material here between 5 a.m. and 11 p.m., according to the website.

The other is on the East side at the Highland Heritage Regional Park, located at 9651 S. Quebec St. where signs and cones will direct you towards Hound Hill Dog Park. This site will be open from one hour before sunrise until one hour after sunset.

According to the Highlands Ranch Metro District website, the sites will remain open until there is no longer a need for them.