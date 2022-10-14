DENVER (KDVR) — Halloween is right around the corner. If you are looking for the perfect costume, there are many great options in Denver to find one.

Halloween will be celebrated on Oct. 31, which is a Monday. However, many Halloween events will take place over the weekend across the Denver metro area.

Here are places to find costumes in the metro area:

10500 W Colfax Ave., Lakewood, CO 80215

15167 E Hampden Ave., Aurora, CO 80014

Aurora: 14160 E Ellsworth Ave., Aurora, CO 80012

Centennial: 8222 S Yosemite St., Centennial, CO 80112

Denver: 7757 E 36th Ave., Denver, CO 80238

Denver: 2530 S Colorado Blvd., Denver, CO 80222

Lakewood: 7000 W Alameda Ave., Lakewood, CO 80226

Littleton: 7735 W Long Dr., Littleton, CO 80123

5663 S. Prince St., Littleton, CO 80120

Aurora: 15700 E Briarwood Circle, Aurora, CO 80016

Boulder: 2798 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder, CO 80302

Castle Rock: 5050 Factory Shops Blvd., Castle Rock, CO 80108

Cherry Creek: 2500 East 1st Ave., Denver, CO 80206

Denver: 7240 West Alaska Drive, Denver, CO 80226

Denver: 7150 Leetsdale Drive, Denver, CO 80224

Englewood: 705 West Hampden Ave., Englewood, CO 80110

Fort Collins: 4336 South College Ave., Fort Collins, CO 80525

Golden: 17120 West Colfax Ave., Golden, CO 80401

Greeley: 2000 Greeley Mall, Greeley, CO 80631

Highlands Ranch: 9579 S University Blvd., Highlands Ranch, CO 80126

Lakewood: 1000 South Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood, CO 80226

Littleton: 7301 South Santa Fe Dr., Littleton, CO 80120

Littleton: 10251 West Bowles Ave., Littleton, CO 80127

Lone Tree: 8467 South Yosemite St., Lone Tree, CO 80124

Longmont: 1649 Main St., Longmont, CO 80501

Loveland: 1665 Rocky Mountain Ave., Loveland, CO 80538

Northfield: 8246 E Northfield Blvd., Denver, CO 80230

Northglenn: 331 W 104th Ave., Northglenn, CO 80234

Superior: 550 Marshall Rd., Superior, CO 80027

Westminster: 9120 Wadsworth Parkway, Westminster, CO 80021

Westminster: 4750 West 120th Ave., Westminster, CO 80020

Westminster: 14644 Orchard Parkway, Westminster, CO 80023

451 Broadway, Denver

If you do not feel like going to a store to shop, there are plenty of online options for costumes, including Amazon.