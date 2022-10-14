DENVER (KDVR) — Halloween is right around the corner. If you are looking for the perfect costume, there are many great options in Denver to find one.
Halloween will be celebrated on Oct. 31, which is a Monday. However, many Halloween events will take place over the weekend across the Denver metro area.
Here are places to find costumes in the metro area:
Disguises: A Costume Superstore
- 10500 W Colfax Ave., Lakewood, CO 80215
Gott A Costume
- 15167 E Hampden Ave., Aurora, CO 80014
Party City
- Aurora: 14160 E Ellsworth Ave., Aurora, CO 80012
- Centennial: 8222 S Yosemite St., Centennial, CO 80112
- Denver: 7757 E 36th Ave., Denver, CO 80238
- Denver: 2530 S Colorado Blvd., Denver, CO 80222
- Lakewood: 7000 W Alameda Ave., Lakewood, CO 80226
- Littleton: 7735 W Long Dr., Littleton, CO 80123
Reinke Brothers Store
- 5663 S. Prince St., Littleton, CO 80120
Spirit Halloween
- Aurora: 15700 E Briarwood Circle, Aurora, CO 80016
- Boulder: 2798 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder, CO 80302
- Castle Rock: 5050 Factory Shops Blvd., Castle Rock, CO 80108
- Cherry Creek: 2500 East 1st Ave., Denver, CO 80206
- Denver: 7240 West Alaska Drive, Denver, CO 80226
- Denver: 7150 Leetsdale Drive, Denver, CO 80224
- Englewood: 705 West Hampden Ave., Englewood, CO 80110
- Fort Collins: 4336 South College Ave., Fort Collins, CO 80525
- Golden: 17120 West Colfax Ave., Golden, CO 80401
- Greeley: 2000 Greeley Mall, Greeley, CO 80631
- Highlands Ranch: 9579 S University Blvd., Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
- Lakewood: 1000 South Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood, CO 80226
- Littleton: 7301 South Santa Fe Dr., Littleton, CO 80120
- Littleton: 10251 West Bowles Ave., Littleton, CO 80127
- Lone Tree: 8467 South Yosemite St., Lone Tree, CO 80124
- Longmont: 1649 Main St., Longmont, CO 80501
- Loveland: 1665 Rocky Mountain Ave., Loveland, CO 80538
- Northfield: 8246 E Northfield Blvd., Denver, CO 80230
- Northglenn: 331 W 104th Ave., Northglenn, CO 80234
- Superior: 550 Marshall Rd., Superior, CO 80027
- Westminster: 9120 Wadsworth Parkway, Westminster, CO 80021
- Westminster: 4750 West 120th Ave., Westminster, CO 80020
- Westminster: 14644 Orchard Parkway, Westminster, CO 80023
The Wizard’s Chest
- 451 Broadway, Denver
If you do not feel like going to a store to shop, there are plenty of online options for costumes, including Amazon.