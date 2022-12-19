DENVER (Stacker) — Within the first five months of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in early February 2022, the U.S. admitted more than 100,000 Ukrainian refugees. Most of these refugees were admitted through a special program called humanitarian parole, which falls outside the scope of the data tracking carried out by the Refugee Processing Center. Humanitarian parole allows refugees who meet certain criteria to gain temporary legal status in the U.S. and applications are processed differently than traditional refugee resettlement applications.
In November 2022, the greatest number of refugees admitted by the U.S. came from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Myanmar, and Ukraine. Each nation struggles with a unique set of circumstances that can make their citizens unsafe if they stay in their home country.
For the last three decades, the DRC has been struggling with a vast humanitarian crisis that has left millions of people displaced, both internally and externally, with many people fleeing to neighboring countries. Myanmar’s sitting government is currently engaged in a war against its people, and the country is expected to have approximately 1.2 million refugees seeking asylum by the end of 2022.
Stacker referenced data from The Refugee Processing Center to compile statistics on the number of refugees and their countries of origin resettled in Colorado in November 2022.
November refugee statistics
Countries where refugees arrived from in November
Colorado
#1. Burma: 18
#2. Democratic Republic of the Congo: 14
#3. Eritrea: 11
#3. Afghanistan: 11
#5. Colombia: 7
#6. Iraq: 4
#7. Central African Republic: 2
#8. Cameroon: 1
National
#1. Democratic Republic of the Congo: 414
#2. Burma: 366
#3. Ukraine: 227
#4. Syria: 199
#5. Afghanistan: 169
States that accepted the most refugees in November
#1. California: 145
#2. New York: 136
#3. Texas: 132
#4. Pennsylvania: 131
#5. Washington: 123
Read on to see the countries that Colorado has accepted the most refugees from since November 2022
#1. Burma
Refugees that arrived from Burma since November 2022
Colorado: 36
National: 582
Top states
#1. Wisconsin: 133
#2. Texas: 66
#3. Indiana: 56
#4. Georgia: 48
#5. New York: 42
#2. Democratic Republic of the Congo
Refugees that arrived from Democratic Republic of the Congo since November 2022
Colorado: 20
National: 1,032
Top states
#1. Kentucky: 93
#2. Ohio: 89
#3. Wisconsin: 60
#4. Pennsylvania: 54
#5. Michigan: 53
#3. Afghanistan
Refugees that arrived from Afghanistan since November 2022
Colorado: 18
National: 540
Top states
#1. California: 128
#2. Texas: 72
#3. Washington: 44
#4. New York: 43
#5. Virginia: 41
#4. Eritrea
Refugees that arrived from Eritrea since November 2022
Colorado: 11
National: 86
Top states
#1. Colorado: 11
#2. Tennessee: 10
#2. North Carolina: 10
#4. Indiana: 8
#5. lowa: 7
#5. Colombia
Refugees that arrived from Colombia since November 2022
Colorado: 7
National: 95
Top states
#1. Pennsylvania: 15
#2. Texas: 13
#2. South Carolina: 13
#2. North Carolina: 13
#5. Kentucky: 9
#6. Sudan
Refugees that arrived from Sudan since November 2022
Colorado: 6
National: 115
Top states
#1. Idaho: 25
#2. Utah: 15
#3. Kansas: 11
#3. New York: 11
#5. California: 9
#7. Iraq
Refugees that arrived from Iraq since November 2022
Colorado: 4
National: 73
Top states
#1. Michigan: 19
#2. Ohio: 9
#3. Texas: 8
#4. North Dakota: 6
#4. Massachusetts: 6
#8. El Salvador
Refugees that arrived from El Salvador since November 2022
Colorado: 2
National: 194
Top states
#1. North Carolina: 27
#2. Texas: 24
#3. Florida: 20
#4. Maryland: 19
#5. California: 14
#8. Iran
Refugees that arrived from Iran since November 2022
Colorado: 2
National: 30
Top states
#1. California: 10
#2. Illinois: 5
#3. New Jersey: 4
#4. Virginia: 3
#5. Colorado: 2
#8. Central African Republic
Refugees that arrived from Central African Republic since November 2022
Colorado: 2
National: 2
Top states
#1. Colorado: 2
#11. Somalia
Refugees that arrived from Somalia since November 2022
Colorado: 1
National: 97
Top states
#1. Minnesota: 30
#2. Ohio: 15
#3. Georgia: 11
#4. Florida: 9
#5. South Dakota: 6
#11. Cameroon
Refugees that arrived from Cameroon since November 2022
Colorado: 1
National: 11
Top states
#1. New Mexico: 5
#2. Illinois: 3
#3. Colorado: 1
#3. Nevada: 1
#3. Massachusetts: 1
Stacker content published under a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.