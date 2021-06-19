Where people in Denver are moving to most

DENVER (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of where people in Denver are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro area from Denver between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#50. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, Calif., Metro Area

– Migration to Santa Maria in 2014-2018: 433

– Migration from Santa Maria to Denver: 356 (#13 most common destination from Santa Maria)

– Net migration: 77 to Santa Maria

#49. Wichita, Kan., Metro Area

– Migration to Wichita in 2014-2018: 434

– Migration from Wichita to Denver: 285 (#13 most common destination from Wichita)

– Net migration: 149 to Wichita

#48. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, Ark., Metro Area

– Migration to Little Rock in 2014-2018: 435

– Migration from Little Rock to Denver: 335 (#14 most common destination from Little Rock)

– Net migration: 100 to Little Rock

#47. Lincoln, Neb., Metro Area

– Migration to Lincoln in 2014-2018: 439

– Migration from Lincoln to Denver: 421 (#3 most common destination from Lincoln)

– Net migration: 18 to Lincoln

#46. Columbus, Ohio, Metro Area

– Migration to Columbus in 2014-2018: 447

– Migration from Columbus to Denver: 541 (#23 most common destination from Columbus)

– Net migration: 94 to Denver

#45. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, Md., Metro Area

– Migration to Baltimore in 2014-2018: 452

– Migration from Baltimore to Denver: 598 (#34 most common destination from Baltimore)

– Net migration: 146 to Denver

#44. New Orleans-Metairie, La., Metro Area

– Migration to New Orleans in 2014-2018: 457

– Migration from New Orleans to Denver: 566 (#15 most common destination from New Orleans)

– Net migration: 109 to Denver

#43. Cincinnati, Ohio, Metro Area

– Migration to Cincinnati in 2014-2018: 483

– Migration from Cincinnati to Denver: 541 (#18 most common destination from Cincinnati)

– Net migration: 58 to Denver

#42. Worcester, Mass., Metro Area

– Migration to Worcester in 2014-2018: 496

– Migration from Worcester to Denver: 24 (#104 most common destination from Worcester)

– Net migration: 472 to Worcester

#41. St. Louis Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis in 2014-2018: 545

– Migration from St. Louis to Denver: 1,065 (#13 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Net migration: 520 to Denver

#40. Salt Lake City Metro Area

– Migration to Salt Lake City in 2014-2018: 547

– Migration from Salt Lake City to Denver: 588 (#14 most common destination from Salt Lake City)

– Net migration: 41 to Denver

#39. Jacksonville, Fla., Metro Area

– Migration to Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 572

– Migration from Jacksonville to Denver: 705 (#18 most common destination from Jacksonville)

– Net migration: 133 to Denver

#38. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, Ore., Metro Area

– Migration to Portland in 2014-2018: 610

– Migration from Portland to Denver: 1,283 (#14 most common destination from Portland)

– Net migration: 673 to Denver

#37. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Fla., Metro Area

– Migration to Orlando in 2014-2018: 636

– Migration from Orlando to Denver: 838 (#24 most common destination from Orlando)

– Net migration: 202 to Denver

#36. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, N.C.-S.C., Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte in 2014-2018: 653

– Migration from Charlotte to Denver: 536 (#35 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 117 to Charlotte

#35. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Mass.-N.H., Metro Area

– Migration to Boston in 2014-2018: 687

– Migration from Boston to Denver: 1,267 (#24 most common destination from Boston)

– Net migration: 580 to Denver

#34. Des Moines-West Des Moines, Iowa, Metro Area

– Migration to Des Moines in 2014-2018: 701

– Migration from Des Moines to Denver: 454 (#10 most common destination from Des Moines)

– Net migration: 247 to Des Moines

#33. Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, Tenn., Metro Area

– Migration to Nashville in 2014-2018: 707

– Migration from Nashville to Denver: 428 (#32 most common destination from Nashville)

– Net migration: 279 to Nashville

#32. Oklahoma City Metro Area

– Migration to Oklahoma City in 2014-2018: 723

– Migration from Oklahoma City to Denver: 684 (#7 most common destination from Oklahoma City)

– Net migration: 39 to Oklahoma City

#31. Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa Metro Area

– Migration to Omaha in 2014-2018: 724

– Migration from Omaha to Denver: 785 (#4 most common destination from Omaha)

– Net migration: 61 to Denver

#30. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, Fla., Metro Area

– Migration to Miami in 2014-2018: 739

– Migration from Miami to Denver: 1,109 (#32 most common destination from Miami)

– Net migration: 370 to Denver

#29. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, Pa.-N.J.-Del.-Md., Metro Area

– Migration to Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 752

– Migration from Philadelphia to Denver: 1,597 (#28 most common destination from Philadelphia)

– Net migration: 845 to Denver

#28. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, Calif., Metro Area

– Migration to Riverside in 2014-2018: 818

– Migration from Riverside to Denver: 1,215 (#15 most common destination from Riverside)

– Net migration: 397 to Denver

#27. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif., Metro Area

– Migration to San Jose in 2014-2018: 836

– Migration from San Jose to Denver: 508 (#31 most common destination from San Jose)

– Net migration: 328 to San Jose

#26. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Ga., Metro Area

– Migration to Atlanta in 2014-2018: 889

– Migration from Atlanta to Denver: 1,488 (#30 most common destination from Atlanta)

– Net migration: 599 to Denver

#25. San Antonio-New Braunfels, Texas, Metro Area

– Migration to San Antonio in 2014-2018: 901

– Migration from San Antonio to Denver: 487 (#31 most common destination from San Antonio)

– Net migration: 414 to San Antonio

#24. Boise City, Idaho, Metro Area

– Migration to Boise City in 2014-2018: 902

– Migration from Boise City to Denver: 189 (#20 most common destination from Boise City)

– Net migration: 713 to Boise City

#23. Albuquerque, N.M., Metro Area

– Migration to Albuquerque in 2014-2018: 932

– Migration from Albuquerque to Denver: 1,008 (#4 most common destination from Albuquerque)

– Net migration: 76 to Denver

#22. Tucson, Ariz., Metro Area

– Migration to Tucson in 2014-2018: 973

– Migration from Tucson to Denver: 729 (#9 most common destination from Tucson)

– Net migration: 244 to Tucson

#21. Kansas City, Mo.-Kan., Metro Area

– Migration to Kansas City in 2014-2018: 1,048

– Migration from Kansas City to Denver: 1,330 (#10 most common destination from Kansas City)

– Net migration: 282 to Denver

#20. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, Minn.-Wis., Metro Area

– Migration to Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 1,099

– Migration from Minneapolis to Denver: 1,960 (#10 most common destination from Minneapolis)

– Net migration: 861 to Denver

#19. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, Calif., Metro Area

– Migration to San Francisco in 2014-2018: 1,109

– Migration from San Francisco to Denver: 2,627 (#19 most common destination from San Francisco)

– Net migration: 1,518 to Denver

#18. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Fla., Metro Area

– Migration to Tampa in 2014-2018: 1,123

– Migration from Tampa to Denver: 1,218 (#15 most common destination from Tampa)

– Net migration: 95 to Denver

#17. Austin-Round Rock, Texas, Metro Area

– Migration to Austin in 2014-2018: 1,139

– Migration from Austin to Denver: 1,728 (#6 most common destination from Austin)

– Net migration: 589 to Denver

#16. New York-Newark-Jersey City, N.Y.-N.J.-Pa., Metro Area

– Migration to New York in 2014-2018: 1,245

– Migration from New York to Denver: 3,721 (#33 most common destination from New York)

– Net migration: 2,476 to Denver

#15. San Diego-Carlsbad, Calif., Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego in 2014-2018: 1,471

– Migration from San Diego to Denver: 1,877 (#16 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 406 to Denver

#14. Pueblo, Colo., Metro Area

– Migration to Pueblo in 2014-2018: 1,615

– Migration from Pueblo to Denver: 1,313 (#1 most common destination from Pueblo)

– Net migration: 302 to Pueblo

#13. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Ill.-Ind.-Wis., Metro Area

– Migration to Chicago in 2014-2018: 1,723

– Migration from Chicago to Denver: 4,478 (#13 most common destination from Chicago)

– Net migration: 2,755 to Denver

#12. Grand Junction, Colo., Metro Area

– Migration to Grand Junction in 2014-2018: 1,734

– Migration from Grand Junction to Denver: 1,115 (#1 most common destination from Grand Junction)

– Net migration: 619 to Grand Junction

#11. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise Metro Area

– Migration to Las Vegas in 2014-2018: 1,972

– Migration from Las Vegas to Denver: 1,519 (#7 most common destination from Las Vegas)

– Net migration: 453 to Las Vegas

#10. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-Va.-Md.-W.Va., Metro Area

– Migration to Washington in 2014-2018: 1,998

– Migration from Washington to Denver: 3,603 (#15 most common destination from Washington)

– Net migration: 1,605 to Denver

#9. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas in 2014-2018: 2,279

– Migration from Dallas to Denver: 3,028 (#13 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 749 to Denver

#8. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land Metro Area

– Migration to Houston in 2014-2018: 2,447

– Migration from Houston to Denver: 3,222 (#6 most common destination from Houston)

– Net migration: 775 to Denver

#7. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, Calif., Metro Area

– Migration to Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 2,789

– Migration from Los Angeles to Denver: 4,119 (#18 most common destination from Los Angeles)

– Net migration: 1,330 to Denver

#6. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue Metro Area

– Migration to Seattle in 2014-2018: 3,116

– Migration from Seattle to Denver: 1,807 (#16 most common destination from Seattle)

– Net migration: 1,309 to Seattle

#5. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix in 2014-2018: 4,073

– Migration from Phoenix to Denver: 2,997 (#9 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 1,076 to Phoenix

#4. Fort Collins, Colo., Metro Area

– Migration to Fort Collins in 2014-2018: 7,101

– Migration from Fort Collins to Denver: 4,136 (#1 most common destination from Fort Collins)

– Net migration: 2,965 to Fort Collins

#3. Greeley, Colo., Metro Area

– Migration to Greeley in 2014-2018: 7,563

– Migration from Greeley to Denver: 3,472 (#1 most common destination from Greeley)

– Net migration: 4,091 to Greeley

#2. Boulder, Colo., Metro Area

– Migration to Boulder in 2014-2018: 10,070

– Migration from Boulder to Denver: 11,210 (#1 most common destination from Boulder)

– Net migration: 1,140 to Denver

#1. Colorado Springs, Colo., Metro Area

– Migration to Colorado Springs in 2014-2018: 11,504

– Migration from Colorado Springs to Denver: 6,126 (#1 most common destination from Colorado Springs)

– Net migration: 5,378 to Colorado Springs