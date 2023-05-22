DENVER (KDVR) — Miller moths are swarming through the Front Range as they migrate to the mountains in search of food, pollinating plants along the way.

They fly at night, mostly in the early evening, when they are seen circling around lamps and fluttering toward lights. But where do the miller moths go during the day?

Miller moths are nocturnal and usually like to find dark places to rest during the day, according to experts at the Butterfly Pavilion. They said the moths might be spotted during the day because they may not be in a place where they feel comfortable enough to rest.

Whitney Cranshaw, an entomology professor at Colorado State University, told FOX31 that this particular moth “commonly finds cover in crevices, which may include locations such as along window molding, doors, areas of vehicles.”

In their search for a dark resting place they sometimes end up in buildings and vehicles, but Cranshaw said she has sometimes seen many sheltering in blue spruce trees.

“Many also spend the day in within trees/shrubs with dense vegetation that allows them to be sheltered and in dark,” Cranshaw said.

While they can be a nuisance in your home or car, they are important to the environment as pollinators and as a food source.

Mary Ann Colley, the chief operating officer at the Butterfly Pavillion in Westminster, said the moths are pollinating plants and flowers while they seek out food, but also serve as a food source for birds and bears.

Colley recommends turning off exterior lights and closing curtains at night to keep them from coming inside while letting them live to do their work pollinating.