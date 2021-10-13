Where is the cheapest gas in Colorado?

DENVER (KDVR) — Gas prices remain high across the country, including right here in Colorado.
If you’re looking to save a little bit while filling up, some of the lowest prices in the state are in Littleton.
According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Colorado is $3.52 for Regular fuel. The national average is $3.28.
As of Wednesday at noon, these are the 10 cheapest gas stops in Colorado for Regular fuel, according to GasBuddy.com.
- Pilot Express Travel Center
- Lamar: $2.79
- Conoco
- Englewood: $2.79
- Mobil
- Littleton: $2.82
- Circle K
- Littleton: $2.82 (6857 S Broadway)
- Circle K
- Littleton: $2.82 (1599 W Littleton Blvd)
- Costco
- Littleton: $2.82
- Exxon
- Littleton: $2.82
- Costco
- Sheridan: $2.82
- Murphy Express
- Littleton: $2.82
- Loves Country Stores
- Lamar: $2.84 (Cash)