Where is the cheapest gas in Colorado?

DENVER (KDVR) — Gas prices remain high across the country, including right here in Colorado.

If you’re looking to save a little bit while filling up, some of the lowest prices in the state are in Littleton.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Colorado is $3.52 for Regular fuel. The national average is $3.28.

As of Wednesday at noon, these are the 10 cheapest gas stops in Colorado for Regular fuel, according to GasBuddy.com.

  1. Pilot Express Travel Center
    1. Lamar: $2.79
  2. Conoco
    1. Englewood: $2.79
  3. Mobil
    1. Littleton: $2.82
  4. Circle K
    1. Littleton: $2.82 (6857 S Broadway)
  5. Circle K
    1. Littleton: $2.82 (1599 W Littleton Blvd)
  6. Costco
    1. Littleton: $2.82
  7. Exxon
    1. Littleton: $2.82
  8. Costco
    1. Sheridan: $2.82
  9. Murphy Express
    1. Littleton: $2.82
  10. Loves Country Stores
    1. Lamar: $2.84 (Cash)

