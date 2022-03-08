DENVER (KDVR) — Gas prices continue to soar across the country and in Colorado. The national average for a gallon of gas rose to $4.17 overnight, soaring above the all-time high for average gasoline prices in 2008.

According to AAA, the average for a gallon of regular fuel was $3.75 on Monday. On Tuesday morning, the average price for a gallon of regular fuel rose to $3.83.

As of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, these are the 10 cheapest gas stops in Colorado for regular fuel, according to GasBuddy.com.

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.30.