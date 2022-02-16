Here’s where you can get gas for $2.94

DENVER (KDVR) — Gas prices continue to surge across the country, including right here in Colorado.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Colorado is $3.35 for regular fuel. The national average is $3.51.

As of Wednesday at 7 a.m., these are the 10 cheapest gas stops in Colorado for regular fuel, according to GasBuddy.com.

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.94.

AAA of Colorado advised that for better gas mileage, plan and limit trips, avoid rush hour and use a Fast Pass on toll roads to avoid starting and stopping.