Here’s where you can get gas for $2.94

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — Gas prices continue to surge across the country, including right here in Colorado.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Colorado is $3.35 for regular fuel. The national average is $3.51.

As of Wednesday at 7 a.m., these are the 10 cheapest gas stops in Colorado for regular fuel, according to GasBuddy.com.

  1. Sinclair– Evans: $2.94
  2. Sam’s Club– Longmont: $2.97
  3. Costco– Aurora: $2.98
  4. Sam’s Club– Castle Rock: $2.98
  5. Sam’s Club– Aurora: $2.98
  6. Costco– Thornton: $2.99
  7. Sinclair– Aurora: $2.99
  8. Costco– Arvada: $2.99
  9. Everyday– Parker: $2.99
  10. Everyday– Colorado Springs: $2.99

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.94.

AAA of Colorado advised that for better gas mileage, plan and limit trips, avoid rush hour and use a Fast Pass on toll roads to avoid starting and stopping.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories