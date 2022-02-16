Here’s where you can get gas for $2.94

DENVER (KDVR) — Gas prices continue to surge across the country, including right here in Colorado.
According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Colorado is $3.35 for regular fuel. The national average is $3.51.
As of Wednesday at 7 a.m., these are the 10 cheapest gas stops in Colorado for regular fuel, according to GasBuddy.com.
- Sinclair– Evans: $2.94
- Sam’s Club– Longmont: $2.97
- Costco– Aurora: $2.98
- Sam’s Club– Castle Rock: $2.98
- Sam’s Club– Aurora: $2.98
- Costco– Thornton: $2.99
- Sinclair– Aurora: $2.99
- Costco– Arvada: $2.99
- Everyday– Parker: $2.99
- Everyday– Colorado Springs: $2.99
The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.94.
AAA of Colorado advised that for better gas mileage, plan and limit trips, avoid rush hour and use a Fast Pass on toll roads to avoid starting and stopping.