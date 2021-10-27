Where is the cheapest gas in Colorado? 10 lowest prices on Oct. 27

DENVER (KDVR) — Is it time to head to the gas station and fill up your tank? Gas prices remain high across the country, including right here in Colorado.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Colorado is $3.51 for Regular fuel. The national average is $3.39.

The lowest price for a gallon of Regular gas in Colorado is $2.87.

As of Wednesday at 7:10 a.m., these are the 10 cheapest gas stops in Colorado for Regular fuel, according to GasBuddy.com.