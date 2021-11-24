Where is the cheapest gas in Colorado? 10 lowest prices on Nov. 24

A gasoline station attendant pumps diesel into a car at a filling station on March 23, 2010 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo Illustration by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Thanksgiving week is here and if you’re hitting the road to celebrate the holiday, it might be an expensive trip to the gas pump.

Gas prices remain high across the country, including right here in Colorado.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Colorado is $3.46 for Regular fuel. The national average is $3.39.

The lowest price for a gallon of Regular gas in Colorado is $2.65.

As of Wednesday at 6:30 a.m., these are the 10 cheapest gas stops in Colorado for Regular fuel, according to GasBuddy.com.