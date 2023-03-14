DENVER (KDVR) — It’s Pi Day. And while the day isn’t actually about pie, there are a variety of businesses across the Mile High City serving up a delicious dessert.

If you want to celebrate without thinking about math, but instead, by eating pie, we have you covered.

Top-rated pie in Denver

Here is a look at the highest rated businesses for pie on Google in the Denver metro area with at least 4.4 stars and 200 reviews:

Instacart looked at sales data between February of 2021 and January of 2022 and found that the most popular pie in Colorado is peach pie.

Did we miss your favorite pie bakery with at least 4.4 stars and 200 reviews on Google? Let us know.

The most-liked pie in the U.S., according to Instacart’s data, is Apple Pie.