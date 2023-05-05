DENVER (KDVR) — Whether you like your margarita with salt and a lime or frozen with sugar, there are plenty of places across the Denver metro area to get one that fits your style.
Friday is Cinco de Mayo and if you are looking for the best margarita to help you celebrate, we have you covered.
What does social media say?
We asked FOX31 viewers on social media where the best margaritas are in the Denver metro area. Here are some of the responses we received:
- Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant
- Hacienda Colorado
- La Loma
- Costere Mexican Restaurant
- Bar Taco
- Agave Taco Bar
- Si Senors
- Los Dos Potrillos
- D’Corazon
- El Dorado Mexican Restaurant
- El Jardin Mexican Restaurant
What do reviews say?
Here is a look at the 10 highest rated places for margaritas in the Denver metro area according to Google reviews. Each place on this list had at least 4.5 stars and 1,000 or more reviews:
- D’Corazon Mexican Restaurant– 4.7 stars for 1,833 reviews
- Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina– 4.6 stars for 2,925 reviews
- Tamales By La Casita– 4.6 stars for 1,826 reviews
- Señor Bear– 4.6 stars for 1,002 reviews
- Los Dos Potrillos Mexican Restaurant– 4.5 stars for 2,580 reviews
- La Estrellita– 4.5 stars for 1,921 reviews
- Jefe’s Longmont– 4.5 stars for 1,613 reviews
- Tacos Tequila Whiskey– 4.5 stars for 1,376 reviews
- El Tequileno– 4.5 stars for 1,072 reviews
- El Camino Community Tavern– 4.5 stars for 1,082 reviews
Here are a few others that were just outside of the top 10 that have over 1,000 reviews:
- La Loma– 4.4 stars for 3,670
- Machete Tequila + Tacos– 4.4 stars for 2,206 reviews
- Los Carboncitos– 4.4 stars for 1,479 reviews
- Otra Vez Cantina– 4.3 stars for 3,436 reviews
- Blue Agave Grill– 4.3 stars for 1,355 reviews
- Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant– 4.2 stars for 2,379 reviews
