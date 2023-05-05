DENVER (KDVR) — Whether you like your margarita with salt and a lime or frozen with sugar, there are plenty of places across the Denver metro area to get one that fits your style.

Friday is Cinco de Mayo and if you are looking for the best margarita to help you celebrate, we have you covered.

What does social media say?

We asked FOX31 viewers on social media where the best margaritas are in the Denver metro area. Here are some of the responses we received:

Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant

Hacienda Colorado

La Loma

Costere Mexican Restaurant

Bar Taco

Agave Taco Bar

Si Senors

Los Dos Potrillos

D’Corazon

El Dorado Mexican Restaurant

El Jardin Mexican Restaurant

What do reviews say?

Here is a look at the 10 highest rated places for margaritas in the Denver metro area according to Google reviews. Each place on this list had at least 4.5 stars and 1,000 or more reviews:

Here are a few others that were just outside of the top 10 that have over 1,000 reviews:

Be sure to head over to the FOX31 Facebook page and share your favorite margarita.