DENVER (KDVR) — In a recent FOX31 viewer poll with hundreds of responses, many people said Colorado is known for green chili.
Spicy to mild to chunky and smooth, you will find a wide variety of green chili if you stop into a restaurant that serves it in the Mile High city. But where is the best green chili?
Top-rated places for green chili
Here is a look at some of the top-rated places for green chili, according to Google reviews. All restaurants have at least 4 stars and 1,000 or more reviews.
- 7 Leguas Mexican Grille– 4.4 stars for 1,072 reviews
- Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina– 4.6 stars for 2,849 reviews
- Blue Agave Grill– 4.3 stars for 1,316 reviews
- Blue Bonnet Restaurant– 4.2 stars for 2,510 reviews
- Butcher Block Cafe– 4.5 stars for 1,271 reviews
- Cafe Chihuahua– 4.2 stars for 1,203 reviews
- Chakas Mexican Restaurant– 4.5 stars for 1,485 reviews
- City O’ City– 4.5 stars for 5,250 reviews
- Curtis Park Creamery– 4.4 stars for 1,181 reviews
- D’Corazon Mexican Restaurant– 4.6 stars for 1,777 reviews
- Efrain’s Mexican Restaurant– 4.3 stars for 1,490 reviews
- El Chubby’s Mexican Restaurant– 4 stars for 2,397 reviews
- El Dorado Mexican Restaurant– 4.5 stars for 1,073 reviews
- El Taco de México– 4.3 stars for 2,299 reviews
- El Tejado Denver– 4.3 stars for 2,097 reviews
- El Tepehuan Mexican Restaurant– 4.3 stars for 1,189 reviews
- Kachina Cantina– 4.1 stars for 1,057 reviews
- La Casa Del Rey Mexican Restaurant– 4.3 stars for 2,232 reviews
- La Fogata– 4.3 stars for 1,720 reviews
- La Loma: 4.4 stars for 3,577 reviews
- Las Delicias Uptown– 4.1 stars for 1,596 reviews
- Little Anita’s New Mexican Foods– 4.3 stars for 1,270 reviews
- Los Carboncitos– 4 stars for 1,138 reviews
- McCoy’s Restaurant– 4.4 stars for 3,556 reviews
- Mexico City Lounge– 4.3 stars for 1,260 reviews
- Otra Vez Cantina– 4.3 stars for 3,383 reviews
- Real De Minas Mexican Grill– 4.1 stars for 1,144 reviews
- Sam’s No. 3 Downtown– 4.6 stars for 7,888 reviews
- Santiago’s Mexican Restaurant– 4.4 stars for 1,675 reviews
- Senor Ric’s– 4.3 stars for 2,862 reviews
- Tamales By La Casita– 4.6 stars for 1,787 reviews
- The Brutal Poodle– 4.7 stars for 1,808 reviews
- The Original Chubby’s Denver– 4 stars for 6,105 reviews
- Torres Mexican Food– 4.2 stars for 2,082 reviews
Did we miss your favorite? Let us know! If it has at least 4 stars and 1,000 or more reviews, we can add it to the list.
There is a difference between green chili and green chiles. Green chiles are used to make green chili, which is a dish.