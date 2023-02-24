DENVER (KDVR) — In a recent FOX31 viewer poll with hundreds of responses, many people said Colorado is known for green chili.

Spicy to mild to chunky and smooth, you will find a wide variety of green chili if you stop into a restaurant that serves it in the Mile High city. But where is the best green chili?

Top-rated places for green chili

Here is a look at some of the top-rated places for green chili, according to Google reviews. All restaurants have at least 4 stars and 1,000 or more reviews.

Did we miss your favorite? Let us know! If it has at least 4 stars and 1,000 or more reviews, we can add it to the list.

There is a difference between green chili and green chiles. Green chiles are used to make green chili, which is a dish.