WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — Faversham Park in Westminster was the scene of a candlelit gathering and balloons Monday night to symbolize hope for the return of Nathaniel Holmes.

“It is a light to bring Nathaniel home,” said his sister, Hannah, who organized the gathering.

Nathaniel Holmes last seen in 2017

Nathaniel Holmes was last seen on the morning of Dec. 19th, 2017, after his mother dropped him off at Hidden Lake High School. Shortly after, he left school, called his mother and told her a friend of his father would pick him up. Reports show that didn’t happen, but Holmes asked a woman at a local park to borrow her phone to make a call.

The Holmes family wants answers to the many questions surrounding his disappearance.

“They always say it’s a parent’s worst nightmare, but the reality is 10,000 times worse,” said Holmes’ father, Ben.

The investigation is being conducted by Westminster Police. The National Center For Missing and Exploited Children released a video to mark the fifth year of the search.

“Maybe a bad influence out there or he’s afraid of something. I still think that he’s here and he’s just lost his way,” his sister said.

Family believes Nathaniel is in the area

The family has launched a Facebook page that is drawing extensive community support.

“We’ve looked very hard, we’ve done just about everything we can think of,” Ben Holmes said.

They told FOX31 that they believe Nathaniel is still in the area and have a message for him.

“We all love you and we just want you home safe no matter where you are,” Hannah said.

Ben Holmes added, “I love him, and you can come home at any moment and it would just stop my heart from breaking.”

Anyone with information about Nathaniel or his disappearance should contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Westminster Police Department at 303-658-4360.