DENVER (KDVR) — After an arctic blast swept across the area Wednesday night with temperatures in Denver expected to stay around zero all Thursday. But where is it warmer?

The high for Thursday was forecasted to be zero degrees in Denver, with a low of 12 below zero.

(Note: All temperatures are in Fahrenheit)

Where is it warmer?

There are some more obvious places you can find warmer temperatures. For example, Miami, Florida, had a forecasted high of 82 degrees for Thursday and Honolulu, Hawaii also had a high of 82, according to the National Weather Service.

However, there are some unexpected places that are warmer than Denver.

The high for Anchorage, Alaska, was 16 degrees, and the high in Milwaukee was 32 degrees according to NWS.

Internationally, there were many places warmer than Denver, according to the World Meteorological Organization:

Buenos Aires, Argentina – high of 89

Sydney, Australia – high of 80

Paris, France – high of 57

Tokyo, Japan – high of 46

Oslo, Norway – high of 37

Ottowa, Canada – high of 26

Stockholm, Sweden – high of 24

Nuuk, Greenland – high of 12

Where is it colder?

There were several cities in Colorado that had forecasted high lower than in Denver, such as Colorado Springs, where the forecasted high was four below zero, according to the NWS.

Minneapolis, Minnesota had a high of three below zero, and Fairbanks, Alaska, had a high of 19 below zero.