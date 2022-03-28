SUPERIOR, Colo. (KDVR) — As flames from the Marshall Fire were still burning up homes in Boulder County, willingness to donate to those impacted also spread quickly.

The Community Foundation Boulder County was a safe place where 66,000 people donated what they could. The pot of money grew to more than $38 million.

However, only $8.1 million has been distributed. Now, community members who attended a meeting on Monday are wondering why that money is sitting there while their bills pile up.

Where did the Marshall Fire relief money go so far?

The foundation provided this information on where some of the money has gone so far:

$5.5 million: Direct financial assistance to households that were damaged or destroyed (both renters and homeowners, citizens and undocumented)

Direct financial assistance to households that were damaged or destroyed (both renters and homeowners, citizens and undocumented) $1.5 million: Direct financial assistance to workers who lost wages or livelihood equipment (excluding computers)

Direct financial assistance to workers who lost wages or livelihood equipment (excluding computers) $500,000: Direct assistance to those mobile or manufactured homes with confirmed wind damage within the wildfire and straight-line winds major disaster declaration approved in Boulder County (DR4634)

Direct assistance to those mobile or manufactured homes with confirmed wind damage within the wildfire and straight-line winds major disaster declaration approved in Boulder County (DR4634) $265,000: To Impact on Education to ensure adequate mental health advocates at the most fire-affected schools in the Boulder Valley School District

To Impact on Education to ensure adequate mental health advocates at the most fire-affected schools in the Boulder Valley School District $250,000: To Boulder Jewish Family Services to provide crisis counseling to anyone who needs it in individual and group settings, with trauma-informed practices

To Boulder Jewish Family Services to provide crisis counseling to anyone who needs it in individual and group settings, with trauma-informed practices $150,000: To United policyholders for insurance policy navigation

A meeting Monday night in Superior had about 40 people present in person and even more virtually. The goal was to discuss funding allocation for the remaining $22 million.

A pie chart during the presentation provided partial answers, showing the approved plan to allocate the money, but not how to distribute it:

Rebuilding efforts: $20 million

Debris removal: $2 million

Mental health supports: Up to $750,000

Nonprofit assistance: Up to $750,000

Social infrastructure: Up to $500,000

Unmet basic needs: Up to $2.5 million

Smoke/ash remediation: Up to $1 million

Recovery navigation: $1 million

Total: $28.5 million

Still, homeowners are restless hearing they’ll still have to wait.

“That’s not a good enough answer,” David Smith said.

Others understand the limitations.

“They’re not fairy godmothers,” Rochelle Roadmaster said. “They cant fix this huge problem we’re all going to have.”