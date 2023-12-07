DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado is set to get snow on Friday, but Thursday’s weather betrays none of that — except for the blustery wind filtering out of the mountains and into the Front Range.

Big pressure changes are often preceded by strong wind, and high wind warnings have been issued for much of the eastern portion of Colorado’s high country. Some areas of the mountains could record upward of 9 inches, and some areas of the Denver metro could see up to 4 inches of snow.

The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting snowfall to begin Thursday night, after recording highs in the mid- to upper-60s on Thursday afternoon. Temperatures are expected to drop into the teens overnight.

If you were flying over the Rockies, there was severe turbulence reported by pilots and passengers.

The following are non-thunderstorm wind gusts recorded by the National Weather Service in Colorado from midnight on Thursday, Dec. 7, until 2 p.m.

County Location Gust speeds (in mph) Boulder 3 ESE Pinecliffe 53 Boulder 4 ENE Nederland 53 Clear Creek 1 E Empire 54 Clear Creek 1 ESE Downieville 51 Clear Creek 1 N Georgetown 72 Clear Creek 1 SSW Georgetown 64 Clear Creek 2 WSW Russell Gulch 58 Custer 6 SW Westcliffe 64 Gilpin 3 SE Tolland 70 Grand 1 ENE Berthoud Pass 83 Larimer 1 WNW Red Feather Lakes 52 Larimer 3 NW Kelim 53 Larimer 3 WNW Loveland 50 Larimer Virginia Dale 56 Data provided by Iowa State University environmental mesonet.

Don’t see your town or city listed? The list includes everything the NWS has reported through its own measurements and other sources reported to the agencies.