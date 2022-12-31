DENVER (KDVR) – The number of active hate groups in the U.S. has been declining since 2018, a trend that may be surprising considering the fact that hate crimes are on the rise, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Furthermore, the actions of extremist groups—including those that instigated and participated in the Jan. 6 capitol insurrection—seem more visible than ever before.

But the decrease of hate groups active over the past several years does not, in fact, signal the diminishing influence of hate-fueled and extremist ideology, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, a civil rights organization that tracks hate and extremist groups in the U.S. Instead, it indicates that public opinion on the mobilizing doctrines of these groups has undergone a significant shift: once considered fringe by the vast majority of Americans, far-right extremist ideology has begun to move into the mainstream.

This shift is far from unique to the U.S. Across the world, from France to India, increasingly far-right thinking has found footholds in more mainstream conservative politics through nationalist rhetoric, anti-immigrant policies, and calls for a return to “traditional values,” a euphemism for the maintenance of white patriarchal power. In the U.S., the increased visibility of white nationalist and antisemitic groups dovetailed with former President Trump’s emboldening support—resulting in the aforementioned attempted siege on the U.S. capitol, an event that remains mired in both legal and ideological strife.

Hate groups are defined by unifying mission statements or doctrines that hinge on contempt for a group of people, often on the basis of race, religion, or sexuality. According to the Anti-Defamation League, a group with hate-motivated individuals does not necessarily make the organization a hate group; instead, the organization must have a purpose driven by hateful ideology. Extremist groups are sometimes differentiated from hate groups in that they are defined by beliefs or goals that are outside of the mainstream, but are not necessarily motivated by hatred of a particular group.

Stacker analyzed data compiled by the Southern Poverty Law Center tracking active hate groups across the country. States are ranked according to active hate groups per million residents in 2021. Most of the hate groups in the U.S. are white power groups espousing Confederate or Nazi ideology, often utilizing symbolism from those movements.

Read on to learn which states have the most active hate groups.

#51. Washington D.C.

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 0

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 0

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— General Hate: 15

— Other: 11

— Anti-Muslim: 11

— White Nationalist: 8

— Anti-Immigrant: 5

— Anti-LGBTQ: 4

— Neo-Nazi: 1

— Male Supremacy: 1

— Ku Klux Klan: 1

— Holocaust Denial: 1

— Antisemitism: 1

#50. New Mexico

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 0.47

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 1

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— Ku Klux Klan: 3

— General Hate: 2

— Racist Skinhead: 1

— Christian Identity: 1

#49. Utah

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 0.60

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 2

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— White Nationalist: 5

— Neo-Nazi: 5

— General Hate: 4

— Racist Skinhead: 2

— Neo-Völkisch: 1

— Ku Klux Klan: 1

— Christian Identity: 1

#48. Iowa

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 0.63

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 2

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— Racist Skinhead: 5

— Ku Klux Klan: 5

— Neo-Nazi: 4

— General Hate: 2

— White Nationalist: 1

— Other: 1

— Neo-Völkisch: 1

— Anti-Muslim: 1

#47. New Jersey

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 1.29

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 12

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— White Nationalist: 11

— Racist Skinhead: 11

— Other: 9

— Neo-Nazi: 9

— General Hate: 6

— Ku Klux Klan: 4

— Hate Music: 3

— Antisemitism: 1

#46. Kansas

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 1.36

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 4

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— Neo-Nazi: 4

— White Nationalist: 3

— Racist Skinhead: 2

— Other: 2

— General Hate: 2

— Neo-Völkisch: 1

— Ku Klux Klan: 1

— Anti-Muslim: 1

— Anti-LGBTQ: 1

#45. Alaska

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 1.36

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 1

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— General Hate: 4

— White Nationalist: 2

— Neo-Nazi: 2

— Racist Skinhead: 1

— Neo-Völkisch: 1

#44. Minnesota

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 1.58

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 9

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— White Nationalist: 8

— Neo-Nazi: 6

— General Hate: 6

— Racist Skinhead: 5

— Radical Traditional Catholicism: 3

— Neo-Völkisch: 3

— Ku Klux Klan: 3

— Other: 2

— Christian Identity: 2

— Anti-Muslim: 2

— Anti-LGBTQ: 2

— Hate Music: 1

#43. California

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 1.66

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 65

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— White Nationalist: 32

— General Hate: 31

— Racist Skinhead: 26

— Neo-Nazi: 22

— Anti-Muslim: 16

— Other: 14

— Anti-LGBTQ: 9

— Ku Klux Klan: 7

— Anti-Immigrant: 7

— Holocaust Denial: 6

— Hate Music: 6

— Neo-Völkisch: 4

— Antisemitism: 4

— Radical Traditional Catholicism: 2

— Neo-Confederate: 1

— Christian Identity: 1

#42. Ohio

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 1.70

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 20

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— Ku Klux Klan: 25

— Neo-Nazi: 18

— White Nationalist: 14

— General Hate: 12

— Racist Skinhead: 9

— Other: 9

— Anti-LGBTQ: 6

— Christian Identity: 5

— Hate Music: 4

— Anti-Muslim: 3

— Radical Traditional Catholicism: 1

— Neo-Völkisch: 1

— Antisemitism: 1

#41. Texas

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 1.76

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 52

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— Ku Klux Klan: 31

— Neo-Nazi: 28

— General Hate: 24

— White Nationalist: 21

— Racist Skinhead: 12

— Other: 12

— Anti-Muslim: 7

— Anti-LGBTQ: 7

— Neo-Völkisch: 5

— Christian Identity: 5

— Anti-Immigrant: 5

— Neo-Confederate: 3

— Hate Music: 3

— Radical Traditional Catholicism: 2

— Antisemitism: 2

— Male Supremacy: 1

— Holocaust Denial: 1

#40. New York

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 1.76

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 35

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— White Nationalist: 23

— Other: 20

— General Hate: 18

— Anti-Muslim: 15

— Neo-Nazi: 14

— Ku Klux Klan: 8

— Anti-LGBTQ: 8

— Racist Skinhead: 6

— Radical Traditional Catholicism: 5

— Neo-Völkisch: 3

— Holocaust Denial: 2

— Hate Music: 2

— Antisemitism: 1

— Anti-Immigrant: 1

#39. Maryland

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 1.78

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 11

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— White Nationalist: 12

— Other: 12

— General Hate: 11

— Neo-Nazi: 9

— Ku Klux Klan: 9

— Racist Skinhead: 4

— Neo-Confederate: 2

— Anti-Muslim: 2

— Radical Traditional Catholicism: 1

— Holocaust Denial: 1

— Hate Music: 1

— Antisemitism: 1

— Anti-LGBTQ: 1

— Anti-Immigrant: 1

#38. Michigan

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 1.79

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 18

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— White Nationalist: 16

— Neo-Nazi: 15

— General Hate: 12

— Other: 10

— Ku Klux Klan: 10

— Racist Skinhead: 8

— Anti-Muslim: 6

— Christian Identity: 3

— Anti-LGBTQ: 3

— Neo-Völkisch: 1

— Holocaust Denial: 1

— Hate Music: 1

— Antisemitism: 1

— Anti-Immigrant: 1

#37. Illinois

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 1.82

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 23

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— White Nationalist: 15

— Neo-Nazi: 15

— Racist Skinhead: 14

— Other: 14

— Ku Klux Klan: 13

— General Hate: 12

— Anti-LGBTQ: 5

— Christian Identity: 3

— Hate Music: 2

— Anti-Muslim: 2

— Neo-Völkisch: 1

— Antisemitism: 1

#36. Connecticut

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 1.94

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 7

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— White Nationalist: 7

— Neo-Nazi: 7

— Other: 6

— General Hate: 5

— Ku Klux Klan: 3

— Racist Skinhead: 1

— Anti-Muslim: 1

#35. Kentucky

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 2.00

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 9

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— Ku Klux Klan: 15

— Neo-Nazi: 9

— White Nationalist: 6

— Other: 6

— General Hate: 5

— Racist Skinhead: 4

— Neo-Confederate: 2

— Christian Identity: 2

— Neo-Völkisch: 1

— Hate Music: 1

— Antisemitism: 1

#34. Massachusetts

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 2.00

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 14

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— White Nationalist: 13

— Neo-Nazi: 8

— General Hate: 6

— Other: 5

— Racist Skinhead: 3

— Anti-LGBTQ: 3

— Neo-Völkisch: 2

— Radical Traditional Catholicism: 1

— Ku Klux Klan: 1

— Antisemitism: 1

— Anti-Muslim: 1

#33. Wisconsin

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 2.04

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 12

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— Neo-Nazi: 12

— White Nationalist: 10

— General Hate: 5

— Racist Skinhead: 4

— Other: 4

— Neo-Völkisch: 4

— Hate Music: 2

— Anti-Muslim: 2

— Ku Klux Klan: 1

— Christian Identity: 1

— Antisemitism: 1

— Anti-LGBTQ: 1

#32. Indiana

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 2.06

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 14

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— White Nationalist: 20

— Ku Klux Klan: 18

— Neo-Nazi: 10

— Racist Skinhead: 9

— General Hate: 7

— Other: 4

— Neo-Völkisch: 4

— Christian Identity: 3

— Anti-Muslim: 2

— Anti-LGBTQ: 2

— Radical Traditional Catholicism: 1

— Neo-Confederate: 1

— Antisemitism: 1

#31. Georgia

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 2.22

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 24

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— General Hate: 22

— Other: 21

— White Nationalist: 20

— Ku Klux Klan: 19

— Neo-Nazi: 17

— Racist Skinhead: 6

— Neo-Confederate: 4

— Anti-Muslim: 4

— Anti-LGBTQ: 3

— Christian Identity: 2

— Anti-Immigrant: 2

— Neo-Völkisch: 1

— Antisemitism: 1

#30. Oklahoma

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 2.26

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 9

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— Other: 9

— Ku Klux Klan: 9

— Neo-Nazi: 7

— Racist Skinhead: 6

— General Hate: 5

— White Nationalist: 4

— Neo-Confederate: 2

— Anti-LGBTQ: 2

— Christian Identity: 1

— Antisemitism: 1

— Anti-Muslim: 1

#29. Pennsylvania

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 2.31

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 30

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— White Nationalist: 20

— Neo-Nazi: 18

— Racist Skinhead: 17

— Ku Klux Klan: 16

— General Hate: 15

— Other: 11

— Hate Music: 6

— Anti-Muslim: 6

— Radical Traditional Catholicism: 5

— Neo-Völkisch: 3

— Antisemitism: 2

— Holocaust Denial: 1

— Christian Identity: 1

— Anti-LGBTQ: 1

#28. Virginia

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 2.31

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 20

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— White Nationalist: 28

— Ku Klux Klan: 17

— Neo-Nazi: 16

— Racist Skinhead: 11

— General Hate: 9

— Other: 7

— Anti-Muslim: 6

— Neo-Confederate: 3

— Radical Traditional Catholicism: 2

— Neo-Völkisch: 2

— Anti-LGBTQ: 2

— Anti-Immigrant: 2

— Male Supremacy: 1

— Hate Music: 1

— Christian Identity: 1

— Antisemitism: 1

#27. Oregon

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 2.36

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 10

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— White Nationalist: 13

— Neo-Nazi: 9

— Racist Skinhead: 7

— Other: 7

— General Hate: 7

— Neo-Völkisch: 2

— Ku Klux Klan: 2

— Hate Music: 2

— Christian Identity: 2

— Anti-Muslim: 1

— Anti-LGBTQ: 1

— Anti-Immigrant: 1

#26. Florida

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 2.43

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 53

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— White Nationalist: 21

— Ku Klux Klan: 20

— General Hate: 20

— Neo-Nazi: 19

— Racist Skinhead: 18

— Other: 15

— Anti-Muslim: 10

— Anti-LGBTQ: 6

— Neo-Völkisch: 3

— Neo-Confederate: 3

— Christian Identity: 3

— Radical Traditional Catholicism: 2

— Anti-Immigrant: 2

— Holocaust Denial: 1

— Antisemitism: 1

#25. Washington

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 2.46

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 19

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— Neo-Nazi: 14

— White Nationalist: 13

— Racist Skinhead: 8

— Other: 8

— General Hate: 6

— Anti-Muslim: 4

— Anti-LGBTQ: 4

— Neo-Völkisch: 3

— Ku Klux Klan: 3

— Christian Identity: 3

— Radical Traditional Catholicism: 1

— Anti-Immigrant: 1

#24. Alabama

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 2.58

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 13

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— Ku Klux Klan: 23

— Neo-Nazi: 10

— White Nationalist: 6

— Other: 6

— General Hate: 6

— Neo-Confederate: 3

— Racist Skinhead: 2

— Neo-Völkisch: 2

— Christian Identity: 2

— Antisemitism: 1

— Anti-LGBTQ: 1

— Anti-Immigrant: 1

#23. North Dakota

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 2.58

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 2

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— White Nationalist: 2

— Neo-Völkisch: 2

— Neo-Nazi: 2

— Racist Skinhead: 1

— General Hate: 1

— Christian Identity: 1

— Anti-Muslim: 1

#22. North Carolina

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 2.65

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 28

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— Ku Klux Klan: 21

— Other: 14

— General Hate: 12

— Neo-Nazi: 11

— Racist Skinhead: 10

— White Nationalist: 9

— Neo-Confederate: 7

— Anti-Muslim: 6

— Anti-Immigrant: 2

— Neo-Völkisch: 1

— Hate Music: 1

— Antisemitism: 1

— Anti-LGBTQ: 1

#21. Mississippi

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 2.71

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 8

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— Ku Klux Klan: 20

— White Nationalist: 10

— Other: 6

— Neo-Nazi: 6

— Racist Skinhead: 4

— Neo-Confederate: 4

— General Hate: 4

— Neo-Völkisch: 1

— Anti-LGBTQ: 1

#20. Rhode Island

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 2.74

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 3

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— Neo-Nazi: 4

— Ku Klux Klan: 3

— White Nationalist: 2

— General Hate: 2

— Racist Skinhead: 1

— Neo-Völkisch: 1

#19. Missouri

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 2.76

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 17

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— Ku Klux Klan: 11

— White Nationalist: 10

— Neo-Nazi: 10

— General Hate: 10

— Racist Skinhead: 8

— Other: 8

— Christian Identity: 5

— Anti-Muslim: 5

— Neo-Confederate: 2

— Neo-Völkisch: 1

— Antisemitism: 1

— Anti-LGBTQ: 1

#18. Hawaii

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 2.77

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 4

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— Other: 3

— General Hate: 3

— White Nationalist: 1

— Anti-LGBTQ: 1

#17. Nevada

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 2.86

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 9

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— Neo-Nazi: 11

— White Nationalist: 10

— General Hate: 8

— Other: 4

— Racist Skinhead: 2

— Ku Klux Klan: 2

— Anti-Muslim: 2

— Anti-LGBTQ: 2

— Neo-Völkisch: 1

— Christian Identity: 1

#16. Maine

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 2.91

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 4

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— Neo-Nazi: 6

— White Nationalist: 5

— Racist Skinhead: 3

— Ku Klux Klan: 3

— General Hate: 1

— Anti-Muslim: 1

— Anti-LGBTQ: 1

#15. Arkansas

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 2.97

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 9

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— Ku Klux Klan: 13

— Neo-Nazi: 11

— General Hate: 8

— White Nationalist: 5

— Other: 5

— Christian Identity: 5

— Racist Skinhead: 4

— Hate Music: 4

— Neo-Confederate: 2

— Antisemitism: 1

— Anti-Muslim: 1

#14. Arizona

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 3.02

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 22

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— White Nationalist: 18

— General Hate: 13

— Racist Skinhead: 12

— Neo-Nazi: 11

— Ku Klux Klan: 5

— Other: 4

— Neo-Völkisch: 4

— Anti-LGBTQ: 4

— Anti-Immigrant: 4

— Anti-Muslim: 3

— Hate Music: 1

— Christian Identity: 1

— Antisemitism: 1

#13. Colorado

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 3.10

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 18

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— Neo-Nazi: 10

— General Hate: 10

— White Nationalist: 9

— Anti-LGBTQ: 9

— Racist Skinhead: 6

— Other: 6

— Anti-Muslim: 5

— Ku Klux Klan: 4

— Neo-Völkisch: 2

— Anti-Immigrant: 2

— Hate Music: 1

— Christian Identity: 1

— Antisemitism: 1

#12. Vermont

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 3.10

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 2

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— Neo-Nazi: 6

— White Nationalist: 3

— Ku Klux Klan: 2

— Racist Skinhead: 1

#11. Idaho

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 3.16

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 6

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— White Nationalist: 9

— General Hate: 7

— Anti-Muslim: 6

— Neo-Nazi: 5

— Racist Skinhead: 3

— Holocaust Denial: 3

— Christian Identity: 3

— Ku Klux Klan: 2

— Neo-Völkisch: 1

— Neo-Confederate: 1

— Antisemitism: 1

#10. Louisiana

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 3.24

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 15

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— Ku Klux Klan: 11

— White Nationalist: 10

— Neo-Nazi: 10

— General Hate: 8

— Other: 6

— Neo-Confederate: 3

— Racist Skinhead: 2

— Christian Identity: 2

— Anti-LGBTQ: 2

— Antisemitism: 1

— Anti-Muslim: 1

#9. South Carolina

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 3.28

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 17

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— Ku Klux Klan: 14

— White Nationalist: 13

— General Hate: 10

— Neo-Nazi: 9

— Neo-Confederate: 9

— Other: 4

— Racist Skinhead: 3

— Neo-Völkisch: 2

— Antisemitism: 1

— Anti-Muslim: 1

— Anti-LGBTQ: 1

— Anti-Immigrant: 1

#8. West Virginia

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 3.37

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 6

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— Ku Klux Klan: 9

— White Nationalist: 8

— Neo-Nazi: 8

— General Hate: 3

— Racist Skinhead: 2

— Anti-LGBTQ: 2

— Other: 1

— Neo-Völkisch: 1

— Neo-Confederate: 1

— Hate Music: 1

— Anti-Muslim: 1

#7. Wyoming

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 3.46

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 2

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— Neo-Nazi: 4

— White Nationalist: 3

— Neo-Völkisch: 1

— Anti-LGBTQ: 1

#6. Montana

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 3.62

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 4

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— White Nationalist: 9

— Neo-Nazi: 4

— Anti-Muslim: 3

— Ku Klux Klan: 2

— Racist Skinhead: 1

— Hate Music: 1

— General Hate: 1

— Christian Identity: 1

#5. Delaware

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 3.99

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 4

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— Ku Klux Klan: 4

— Neo-Nazi: 3

— White Nationalist: 2

— Other: 2

— General Hate: 2

— Hate Music: 1

— Antisemitism: 1

— Anti-Muslim: 1

#4. Tennessee

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 4.01

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 28

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— Ku Klux Klan: 26

— White Nationalist: 18

— Neo-Nazi: 18

— General Hate: 11

— Anti-Muslim: 11

— Racist Skinhead: 9

— Other: 7

— Neo-Confederate: 6

— Neo-Völkisch: 5

— Christian Identity: 3

— Anti-LGBTQ: 2

— Antisemitism: 1

#3. New Hampshire

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 4.32

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 6

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— Neo-Nazi: 8

— White Nationalist: 4

— Anti-Muslim: 4

— Racist Skinhead: 3

— Radical Traditional Catholicism: 2

— Ku Klux Klan: 2

— General Hate: 2

#2. South Dakota

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 4.47

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 4

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— Neo-Nazi: 5

— White Nationalist: 4

— Ku Klux Klan: 4

— General Hate: 4

— Racist Skinhead: 2

— Anti-Muslim: 2

#1. Nebraska

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 4.58

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 9

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— Neo-Nazi: 7

— Racist Skinhead: 5

— White Nationalist: 3

— Other: 3

— General Hate: 2

— Christian Identity: 2

— Ku Klux Klan: 1

— Hate Music: 1

— Anti-Muslim: 1



