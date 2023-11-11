DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado National Guard F-16 Fighting Falcons will conduct flyovers for a number of Veterans Day community events across the state on Saturday.

The flyovers were scheduled to happen between 11 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.

The U.S. Air Force has approved flyovers over several cities:

Loveland

Wellington

Greeley

Castle Rock

Grand Junction

Durango

Flyovers are a tradition for patriotic holiday observances and show dedication and support to the community, state and nation. They also serve to showcase the airpower of the U.S. Air Force, according to the Colorado National Guard.

“These flyovers are to recognize and show our gratitude to the men and women who faithfully served our nation,” 140th Wing Commander U.S. Air Force Col. Jeremiah Tucker said.

The Colorado National Guard is also celebrating 100 years of military aviation in the state.