DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Air National Guard will perform flyovers across the state with F-16C Vipers to celebrate the nation’s independence on Tuesday, July 4.

“Our nation’s independence is again celebrated by the triumphant ‘sound of freedom’ from the mighty F-16 Viper,” U.S. Air Force Col. Jeremiah Tucker said.

The jets will take off from Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora around 10 a.m. and fly until 12:30 p.m.

With possible severe weather in the forecast, some of the planned flyovers could be canceled.

The flyovers are scheduled in several places across the state:

Crested Butte

Denver metro

Firestone

Granby

Grand Lake

Greeley

Monument

Silverton/Ouray

Telluride

Vail

Wellington

This year also marks 100 years of military aviation in Colorado.