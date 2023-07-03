DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Air National Guard will perform flyovers across the state with F-16C Vipers to celebrate the nation’s independence on Tuesday, July 4.
“Our nation’s independence is again celebrated by the triumphant ‘sound of freedom’ from the mighty F-16 Viper,” U.S. Air Force Col. Jeremiah Tucker said.
The jets will take off from Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora around 10 a.m. and fly until 12:30 p.m.
With possible severe weather in the forecast, some of the planned flyovers could be canceled.
The flyovers are scheduled in several places across the state:
- Crested Butte
- Denver metro
- Firestone
- Granby
- Grand Lake
- Greeley
- Monument
- Silverton/Ouray
- Telluride
- Vail
- Wellington
This year also marks 100 years of military aviation in Colorado.