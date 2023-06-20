DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re looking for a large animal with antlers in Colorado, you’re going to have to get a little more specific.

There are moose and elk scattered across the state of Colorado, but if you’re looking to spot either one of them, there are some places that each animal frequents more than others.

Where to find moose

For the most part, you will find moose west of Interstate 25, primarily in the northwest and southwest parts of the state. Some moose are known to travel into the eastern part of the state, however.

The largest moose populations are in the North Park area near Steamboat Springs, as well as in areas northwest of Gunnison.

The growing population of moose in the state has prompted some males to move into urban areas across the I-25 corridor, which may prompt Colorado Parks and Wildlife to relocate them if they create a human safety concern.

There are nearly 3,000 moose across the state of Colorado.

Where to find elk

Similar to moose, elk — or wapiti, as they are also widely known — occupy the areas west of I-25, mainly the northwest and southwest parts of the state.

While elk stay west for the most part, some travel east of I-25 and a herd of elk are known to migrate into Elbert County every year, CPW said.

The largest elk herd in the state is around White River National Forest, which is north of Glenwood Springs and Meeker.

There are also well-known herds in Estes Park and Evergreen.

There are over 280,000 elk across the state, according to CPW.

How to tell the animals apart

From a distance, the untrained eye might not be able to tell them apart, but there are a few key things you can look for, CPW said.

For one, moose are bigger. Elk can range between 500 to 900 pounds and are usually around two to four times the size of most deer. Moose, on the other hand, tower over people and even cars and may weigh up to 1,200 pounds.

The two animals also behave wildly differently from each other.

For one, elk are normally seen in herds and will spook easily, while moose are solitary creatures that stand their ground.

Moose actually have very little natural fear of anything including people, cars and even bears, which CPW said is why many wildlife officials are more concerned about encountering a moose in the forest than a bear or mountain lion.

Female elk will defend their young if necessary, but female moose can become highly aggressive, especially around dogs, CPW said. This is because they see dogs as natural predators like coyotes or wolves.

How to stay safe around both moose and elk

A good way to stay safe around wild animals is to use the “rule of thumb,” CPW said.

Essentially, if you lift your thumb to a wild animal and can see the animal extending beyond your thumb, you’re too close and should back away slowly and immediately.

You should also keep your pets on a leash and should avoid wearing headphones so you can listen for approaching animals.

Elk usually run away before people can get too close, but CPW said there are some places — such as Estes Park — where they’ve lost their natural fear of people. If an elk approaches you, use the “rule of thumb” and back away slowly.

If you encounter a moose, you should back away slowly and put a large object like a car or a tree between you and the animal.

This is because moose can move forward quickly — up to 35 mph — but will have trouble circling around an object quickly.

If you’re able, you should also get into a home or vehicle.