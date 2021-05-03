Where can I take off my mask in Colorado?

DENVER (KDVR) — The state mask mandate was updated by Governor Jared Polis on Sunday. The newly updated mandate adjusts when and where masks are required in our state.

Here’s a what you need to know about the updated mandate:

In counties with one-week disease incidence rates in excess of 35 per 100,000, masks are required to be worn when entering or within public indoor spaces where 10 or more unvaccinated individuals or individuals of unknown vaccination status are present. Find out what your county’s incidence rate is here.

The updated mandate states that businesses and facilities should err on the side of caution, assuming that people entering their indoor site are unvaccinated, unless they show proof.

“While the majority of Coloradans are still unvaccinated, most indoor public settings like grocery stores, retail stores, and gyms will need to require mask-wearing,” which was stated in the updated order on Sunday.

If you need to show proof you have been vaccinated, the following ways are allowed:

You may show the vaccination card you received at your vaccine appointment

A picture of your vaccination card on your cell phone

A copy of your immunization records

Other areas where masks are still required:

Mask-wearing is required for all counties in schools (including extracurricular activities), child care centers, indoor children’s camps, public-facing state government facilities, emergency medical and other healthcare settings, personal services and limited healthcare settings as defined by Public Health Order (PHO) 20-36, congregate care facilities, prisons, and jails.

Individuals are permitted to remove their masks in public indoor spaces if 80% of the individuals in the space have shown proof of vaccination, even if there are 10 or more unvaccinated individuals in the space.

Masks are not required outdoors in Colorado.

The updated mask mandate states the following people do not need to wear a mask:

People who are 10 years old and younger.

People who cannot medically tolerate a face covering.

Children younger than 2 years old should NOT wear masks.

The statewide mask order does not require people to wear a mask if they are: Alone in a room in a public indoor space. Hearing-impaired or otherwise disabled or who are communicating with someone who is hearing-impaired or otherwise disabled and where the ability to see the mouth is essential to communication. Seated at a food service establishment. Exercising alone or with others from their household, and a mask would interfere with the activity. Receiving a personal service where the temporary removal of the mask is necessary to perform the service. Entering a business or receiving services and are asked to temporarily remove a mask for identification purposes. Actively engaged in a public safety role such as law enforcement, firefighters, or emergency medical personnel that prevents the user from safely wearing a mask. . Officiating or participating in a life rite or religious service where the temporary removal of a mask is necessary to complete or participate in the life rite or religious service. Giving a speech for broadcast or an audience, if the audience is at least 25 feet away from the speaker. The audience members must wear masks.

