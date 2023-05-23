DENVER (KDVR) — It’s late May, but after massive amounts of snow in many of Colorado’s mountain communities, the ski season hasn’t come to an end… Yet.

As of this writing, on May 23 at 2:30 p.m., there are currently two ski areas that are open; Arapahoe Basin and Winter Park.

According to Winter Park’s website, 48 of the 172 trails remain open. These trails, all located in the Mary Jane area, are largely intermediate and expert, but a handful of beginner trains and glades are also open.

At Arapahoe Basin, only 14 of the 145 trails are still skiable. These trails are all easy and moderate trails accessible from the Black Mountain Express and Lenawee Express lifts on the front side. The Treeline terrain park is also still open, according to the mountain’s website.

But will it last?

According to Winter Park’s website, while the main resort closed on April 23, Mary Jane will remain open “as late as possible.” Lift tickets are available for purchase online through Monday, May 29.

The website also says summer activities are expected to begin on June 16.

There may be fewer trails open at A-Basin, but according to its website the plan is to run ski operations through Sunday, June 4 “at least.”

Last year, Arapahoe Basin stayed open through June 5, which was also a Sunday. It was also the first to open this season, with the first official tracks happening on Oct. 23.