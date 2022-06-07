DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche are the 2022 Western Conference Champions! The Avs swept the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night to secure a spot in the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time since 2001.

Whether you’re looking for a t-shirt, hat, pennant or even a mug, there are several places selling merchandise.

Western Conference Championship gear is available at:

Colorado will await its fate as the Eastern Conference Final wraps up over the next week. The Avalanche will face either the New York Rangers or the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Rangers up 2-1 in that series. If that series goes to seven games, Game 7 would be played on June 14.