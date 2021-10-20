Where are the lowest gas prices in Colorado?

DENVER (KDVR) — Gas prices remain high across the country, including right here in Colorado.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Colorado is $3.52 for Regular fuel. The national average is $3.35.

The lowest price for a gallon of Regular gas in Colorado is $2.79.

As of Wednesday at 7:45 a.m., these are the 10 cheapest gas stops in Colorado for Regular fuel, according to GasBuddy.com.