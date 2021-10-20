Where are the lowest gas prices in Colorado?

DENVER (KDVR) — Gas prices remain high across the country, including right here in Colorado.
According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Colorado is $3.52 for Regular fuel. The national average is $3.35.
The lowest price for a gallon of Regular gas in Colorado is $2.79.
As of Wednesday at 7:45 a.m., these are the 10 cheapest gas stops in Colorado for Regular fuel, according to GasBuddy.com.
- Pilot Express Travel Center
- Lamar: $2.79
- Phillips 66
- Fort Lupton: $2.83
- Circle K
- Fort Lupton: $2.85
- Sinclair
- Evans: $2.89
- Love’s Country Store
- Lamar: $2.94
- Sam’s Club
- Evans: $2.95
- Murphy Express
- Westminster: $2.96
- Mobil
- Littleton: $2.99
- Circle K
- Littleton: $2.99
- Costco
- Thornton: $2.99