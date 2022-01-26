Where are new Denver residents coming from?

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Coloradans continue to find unique ways to help those who lost everything in the Marshall Fire. One group is focusing on giving the children a new sense of hope.

The group is called "Hope Lives Here – Colorado," and they are helping the youngest of the Marshall Fire victims make their temporary houses into homes. Their mission is to re-do and re-decorate bedrooms for these kids. And they add some very special touches.