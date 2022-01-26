Where are new Denver residents coming from?

DENVER (Stacker) — Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metro area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Denver from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
50. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area
- Migration to Denver from Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 496 (#35 most common destination from Pittsburgh)- Migration from Denver to Pittsburgh: 214 (#84 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 282 to Denver
49. Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Migration to Denver from Nashville in 2015-2019: 496 (#25 most common destination from Nashville)- Migration from Denver to Nashville: 505 (#44 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 9 to Nashville
48. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area
- Migration to Denver from Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 502 (#24 most common destination from Jacksonville)- Migration from Denver to Jacksonville: 534 (#41 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 32 to Jacksonville
47. Lincoln, NE Metro Area
- Migration to Denver from Lincoln in 2015-2019: 512 (#3 most common destination from Lincoln)- Migration from Denver to Lincoln: 488 (#47 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 24 to Denver
46. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area
- Migration to Denver from Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 521 (#32 most common destination from Indianapolis)- Migration from Denver to Indianapolis: 338 (#65 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 183 to Denver
45. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area
- Migration to Denver from Sacramento in 2015-2019: 528 (#33 most common destination from Sacramento)- Migration from Denver to Sacramento: 288 (#69 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 240 to Denver
44. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area
- Migration to Denver from Detroit in 2015-2019: 532 (#37 most common destination from Detroit)- Migration from Denver to Detroit: 470 (#49 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 62 to Denver
43. Tucson, AZ Metro Area
- Migration to Denver from Tucson in 2015-2019: 534 (#13 most common destination from Tucson)- Migration from Denver to Tucson: 1,305 (#16 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 771 to Tucson
42. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area
- Migration to Denver from San Jose in 2015-2019: 541 (#33 most common destination from San Jose)- Migration from Denver to San Jose: 639 (#34 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 98 to San Jose
41. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area
- Migration to Denver from Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 544 (#20 most common destination from Cincinnati)- Migration from Denver to Cincinnati: 372 (#59 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 172 to Denver
40. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area
- Migration to Denver from San Antonio in 2015-2019: 546 (#31 most common destination from San Antonio)- Migration from Denver to San Antonio: 1,038 (#23 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 492 to San Antonio
39. El Paso, TX Metro Area
- Migration to Denver from El Paso in 2015-2019: 555 (#13 most common destination from El Paso)- Migration from Denver to El Paso: 445 (#51 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 110 to Denver
38. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area
- Migration to Denver from Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 602 (#8 most common destination from Oklahoma City)- Migration from Denver to Oklahoma City: 762 (#28 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 160 to Oklahoma City
37. Anchorage, AK Metro Area
- Migration to Denver from Anchorage in 2015-2019: 648 (#4 most common destination from Anchorage)- Migration from Denver to Anchorage: 148 (#114 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 500 to Denver
36. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area
- Migration to Denver from Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 651 (#14 most common destination from Salt Lake City)- Migration from Denver to Salt Lake City: 628 (#36 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 23 to Denver
35. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area
- Migration to Denver from Baltimore in 2015-2019: 679 (#34 most common destination from Baltimore)- Migration from Denver to Baltimore: 417 (#54 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 262 to Denver
34. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area
- Migration to Denver from Charlotte in 2015-2019: 716 (#26 most common destination from Charlotte)- Migration from Denver to Charlotte: 622 (#37 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 94 to Denver
33. Tulsa, OK Metro Area
- Migration to Denver from Tulsa in 2015-2019: 779 (#6 most common destination from Tulsa)- Migration from Denver to Tulsa: 396 (#57 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 383 to Denver
32. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area
- Migration to Denver from Urban Honolulu in 2015-2019: 846 (#17 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)- Migration from Denver to Urban Honolulu: 350 (#63 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 496 to Denver
31. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area
- Migration to Denver from Omaha in 2015-2019: 880 (#4 most common destination from Omaha)- Migration from Denver to Omaha: 631 (#35 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 249 to Denver
30. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area
- Migration to Denver from Albuquerque in 2015-2019: 1,005 (#4 most common destination from Albuquerque)- Migration from Denver to Albuquerque: 990 (#24 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 15 to Denver
29. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area
- Migration to Denver from Orlando in 2015-2019: 1,058 (#22 most common destination from Orlando)- Migration from Denver to Orlando: 666 (#33 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 392 to Denver
28. Pueblo, CO Metro Area
- Migration to Denver from Pueblo in 2015-2019: 1,090 (#2 most common destination from Pueblo)- Migration from Denver to Pueblo: 1,562 (#13 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 472 to Pueblo
27. Grand Junction, CO Metro Area
- Migration to Denver from Grand Junction in 2015-2019: 1,171 (#1 most common destination from Grand Junction)- Migration from Denver to Grand Junction: 1,520 (#14 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 349 to Grand Junction
26. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
- Migration to Denver from St. Louis in 2015-2019: 1,178 (#12 most common destination from St. Louis)- Migration from Denver to St. Louis: 579 (#38 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 599 to Denver
25. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area
- Migration to Denver from Tampa in 2015-2019: 1,287 (#15 most common destination from Tampa)- Migration from Denver to Tampa: 1,179 (#20 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 108 to Denver
24. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area
- Migration to Denver from Portland in 2015-2019: 1,316 (#13 most common destination from Portland)- Migration from Denver to Portland: 752 (#29 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 564 to Denver
23. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area
- Migration to Denver from Miami in 2015-2019: 1,329 (#26 most common destination from Miami)- Migration from Denver to Miami: 763 (#27 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 566 to Denver
22. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area
- Migration to Denver from Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 1,414 (#9 most common destination from Las Vegas)- Migration from Denver to Las Vegas: 2,081 (#10 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 667 to Las Vegas
21. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area
- Migration to Denver from Riverside in 2015-2019: 1,418 (#14 most common destination from Riverside)- Migration from Denver to Riverside: 484 (#48 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 934 to Denver
20. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area
- Migration to Denver from Austin in 2015-2019: 1,428 (#10 most common destination from Austin)- Migration from Denver to Austin: 1,225 (#19 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 203 to Denver
19. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area
- Migration to Denver from Seattle in 2015-2019: 1,438 (#24 most common destination from Seattle)- Migration from Denver to Seattle: 3,280 (#6 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 1,842 to Seattle
18. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area
- Migration to Denver from Kansas City in 2015-2019: 1,455 (#8 most common destination from Kansas City)- Migration from Denver to Kansas City: 1,173 (#21 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 282 to Denver
17. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area
- Migration to Denver from Atlanta in 2015-2019: 1,624 (#28 most common destination from Atlanta)- Migration from Denver to Atlanta: 696 (#32 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 928 to Denver
16. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area
- Migration to Denver from Boston in 2015-2019: 1,637 (#18 most common destination from Boston)- Migration from Denver to Boston: 748 (#30 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 889 to Denver
15. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area
- Migration to Denver from Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 1,679 (#26 most common destination from Philadelphia)- Migration from Denver to Philadelphia: 811 (#26 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 868 to Denver
14. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area
- Migration to Denver from San Diego in 2015-2019: 1,796 (#15 most common destination from San Diego)- Migration from Denver to San Diego: 1,255 (#18 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 541 to Denver
13. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area
- Migration to Denver from Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 2,189 (#7 most common destination from Minneapolis)- Migration from Denver to Minneapolis: 1,089 (#22 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 1,100 to Denver
12. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area
- Migration to Denver from San Francisco in 2015-2019: 2,531 (#20 most common destination from San Francisco)- Migration from Denver to San Francisco: 1,272 (#17 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 1,259 to Denver
11. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area
- Migration to Denver from Phoenix in 2015-2019: 2,890 (#10 most common destination from Phoenix)- Migration from Denver to Phoenix: 4,052 (#5 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 1,162 to Phoenix
10. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area
- Migration to Denver from Houston in 2015-2019: 3,201 (#6 most common destination from Houston)- Migration from Denver to Houston: 2,644 (#8 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 557 to Denver
9. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area
- Migration to Denver from Dallas in 2015-2019: 3,204 (#12 most common destination from Dallas)- Migration from Denver to Dallas: 2,485 (#9 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 719 to Denver
8. Greeley, CO Metro Area
- Migration to Denver from Greeley in 2015-2019: 3,619 (#2 most common destination from Greeley)- Migration from Denver to Greeley: 7,538 (#4 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 3,919 to Greeley
7. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area
- Migration to Denver from New York in 2015-2019: 3,786 (#31 most common destination from New York)- Migration from Denver to New York: 1,345 (#15 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 2,441 to Denver
6. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area
- Migration to Denver from Washington in 2015-2019: 3,826 (#13 most common destination from Washington)- Migration from Denver to Washington: 1,870 (#11 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 1,956 to Denver
5. Fort Collins, CO Metro Area
- Migration to Denver from Fort Collins in 2015-2019: 4,338 (#2 most common destination from Fort Collins)- Migration from Denver to Fort Collins: 7,872 (#3 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 3,534 to Fort Collins
4. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area
- Migration to Denver from Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 4,347 (#18 most common destination from Los Angeles)- Migration from Denver to Los Angeles: 2,875 (#7 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 1,472 to Denver
3. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area
- Migration to Denver from Chicago in 2015-2019: 4,555 (#12 most common destination from Chicago)- Migration from Denver to Chicago: 1,852 (#12 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 2,703 to Denver
2. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area
- Migration to Denver from Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 6,798 (#1 most common destination from Colorado Springs)- Migration from Denver to Colorado Springs: 12,361 (#1 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 5,563 to Colorado Springs
1. Boulder, CO Metro Area
- Migration to Denver from Boulder in 2015-2019: 11,312 (#1 most common destination from Boulder)- Migration from Denver to Boulder: 10,661 (#2 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 651 to Denver