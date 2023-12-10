DENVER (KDVR) — The holidays are in full swing, and AAA is expecting hundreds of thousands of additional people to be traveling this season compared to last.

According to the AAA 2023 year-end holiday travel forecast released Sunday, nearly 104 million people in the U.S. will drive more than 50 miles to their holiday destinations.

Transportation data and insight provider INRIX said there may be several days of particularly bad traffic.

“Nationwide, drivers could see travel times up to 20% longer this holiday season. In major metros, especially in Denver, Minneapolis, and Washington, DC, drivers could experience nearly double the typical delays,” said Bob Pishue, a transportation analyst at INRIX.

When and where roads will be busiest

INRIX said the most congestion on roads will be during a 10-day holiday period as many people are going to or from holiday destinations.

Saturday, Dec. 23

Thursday, Dec. 28

Friday, Dec. 29

Saturday, Dec. 30

In Colorado, according to AAA, peak congestion is expected along the Front Range around 2 p.m. on Dec. 29 on southbound Interstate 25 from Fort Collins to Denver. Travel times for that stretch are expected to take 67% longer than usual.

Tips for avoiding congested Colorado roads

According to AAA’s report, the best times to hit the road and avoid congestion are before lunchtime, or after 7 p.m.

“Avoid peak commuting hours and use traffic apps, local DOT notifications, and 511 services to minimize holiday travel traffic frustrations,” Pishue said.

Luckily for Coloradans, the Centennial State has some of the fastest-falling gas prices in the country right now.