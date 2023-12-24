DENVER (KDVR) — Holiday travel and events could leave many people exposed to viruses that are spiking as of late.

Doctors say they are seeing more cases of the flu, RSV and the COVID-19 virus.

Many people have already traveled to their holiday destinations which means it’s only a matter of days before you might see symptoms if you have already been exposed.

“If you’re exposed at Christmas Eve or Christmas Day events, you’ll probably start having symptoms by the end of this week or over the weekend,” Dr. Carrie Horn said.

Horn is the chief medical officer at National Jewish Health.

Travel was inevitable for many Coloradans over the holiday weekend, Horn said there is one thing you could do to keep from picking up a virus.

“The main thing is really wash your hands really well,” Horn said.

What about those who are gathering for holiday events?

“If it’s not terrible weather you could certainly open up windows,” Horn said, “you could move part of the party outside.”

Circulating air could lower your chances of picking up droplets that could lead to infection.

“Running fans to circulate air can be a way of keeping the airflow such that stuff that’s in the air, like those viral droplets, they’re not getting into your nose and your mouth,” Horn said.

A runny nose or minor congestion doesn’t always mean infection, Horn said, but one symptom usually does.

“The symptoms to worry about, things like fever,” Horn said, “if you’re temperature’s going up, there’s something going on there.”

If you’ve got early morning congestion, there’s no need to panic, that’s usually just due to spending hours in one position.

“When you’re going from laying flat to getting upright, stuff’s been pooling in your sinuses,” Horn said. “Once you get into that vertical position, gravity’s going to pull all the mucus down and start making you cough and come out your nose.”