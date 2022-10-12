DENVER (KDVR) — Whether it’s a flag or a political sign, what you display outside of your home could cause trouble, and not just with the neighbors.

It’s important to know what’s legal, especially with weeks to go before the Nov. 8 election.

Most areas allow the display of political signs.

“When it comes to people being able to display whatever political affiliation that they are associated with, I don’t see an issue,” one Capitol Hill resident told FOX31.

Rules can be different depending on homeowner’s association policies or lease agreements.

FOX31 spoke to a metro-area man who said he was fined and made to remove a United States flag he placed on his apartment doorstep, in accordance with the policy stated in his lease.

“It just shows our support for the military families, the men and women who have served this country,” he said.

What does the law say about signs?

Attorney Bryan Kuhn said that rules regarding flags and political displays are not targeting just the U.S. flag but apply to any type of display.

“They say you don’t have any type of political signs whatsoever, so everybody is inclusive and welcome,” he said.

When it comes to the workplace, many companies have neutral content policies. Kuhn said that not doing so may lay the groundwork for a complaint, saying the environment is discriminatory and hostile.

“Let’s say there’s an American flag displayed in the workplace. That’s probably not so discriminatory and hostile. But let’s say there’s a Third Reich flag, Nazi swastika displayed over your boss’s desk — that could be used as proving something discriminatory,” Kuhn said.

To avoid confusion, review your HOA rules or lease before deciding to rent or purchase a home.