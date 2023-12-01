DENVER (KDVR) — It’s been over a month since the first measurable snowfall of the season in Denver and over seven weeks since the first freeze.

While it’s been cold enough in Colorado for ski areas and resorts to make snow since the beginning of October, winter is just now getting started Friday.

Depending on who you ask, that is.

Meteorological winter

Dec. 1 marks the first day of meteorological winter. FOX31 pinpoint weather meteorologist Travis Michels says meteorological winter mainly exists for record-keeping purposes, but more-or-less aligns with seasonal weather patterns.

Michels said meteorologists break up seasons in 3-month intervals, so meteorological winter begins Dec. 1 and ends when meteorological spring begins on March 1.

“It is the easiest to keep records starting on the first of the month,” Michels said. “It’s just a better way for us to keep records more accurate.”

Astronomical winter and the winter solstice

Astronomical seasons are based on the position of the sun in relation to Earth and its tilt. The winter solstice marks the shortest day of sunlight in the northern hemisphere. Meanwhile, in the southern hemisphere, it marks the longest day of sunlight.

The winter solstice occurs between Dec. 20 and Dec. 23 due to the calendar system and the Earth’s angle and rotation. This year, the winter solstice falls on Dec. 21.

In Colorado, sunlight hours will continue to get shorter by about two minutes each day until the solstice when FOX31 pinpoint weather meteorologist Liz McGiffin expects the sun to rise around 7:17 a.m. and set around 4:38 p.m.

Winter weather patterns

Michels added that astronomical and meteorological winter dates don’t necessarily match weather patterns.

For example, it felt like winter was beginning on Oct. 11 this year with the first freeze of the season. By the end of October, it felt like winter was in full swing when about 7 inches of snow fell in Denver.

But just a few days after the first snow, according to the National Weather Service, temperatures reached 70 degrees and most of that snow had melted. About a week later on Nov. 5, temperatures were nearly 80 degrees.

In 2020, it felt like winter before the fall equinox even came around. On Sept. 8, 2020, Denver matched its earliest first freeze since records began in 1872, according to the NWS.

The high that day was 43 degrees and there was even a little bit of snow, but the day before on Sept. 7, Denver saw a high of 93 degrees.

Plus, three days before the first freeze in 2020, Denver set an all-time high record for September reaching 101 degrees.

What to expect of weather this winter in Colorado

Michels expects this winter to be a typical one.

This year brought the first El Nino in five years and it’s a strong one. However, Michels said it likely won’t make a notable impact on the winter weather in Colorado.

“I’ve gone into past El Nino years and looked at all the historical data and there are above average for snow, there are years that are below average for snow,” he said. “So there is no trend for El Nino in Colorado.”

He explained that it’s because Colorado is in a unique spot on the continent where El Nino affects the weather north of the state, and has different effects south of the state, but does not impact Colorado and some nearby areas.

When does winter start for you?

If snowfall marks the start of your winter, it might vary from year to year. On average, the first snowfall in Denver happens on Oct. 18. But in 2020, snow first fell on Sept. 8., and in 2021 measurable snowfall didn’t happen until Dec. 10.

If freezing temperatures signal the beginning of winter for you, the NWS reports that your average winter begins on Oct. 7, which has been pretty consistent over the last 11 years. But again, that can vary. The first freeze in Denver history has happened as early as Sept. 8, and as late as Nov. 15.

If you ask a skier, winter might begin when ski areas and resorts open.

Denver, Colorado weather resources

Stay prepared for storms and forecast changes, a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day and other important weather information:

The Pinpoint Weather team will continue to update the forecast multiple times each day.