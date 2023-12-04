DENVER (KDVR) — The next round of TABOR refund checks comes in the spring of 2024. If you do your taxes early, you’ll get your TABOR refund quicker.

Colorado’s Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights law caps state revenue and requires the excess to be returned to taxpayers. When the state takes in tax revenue beyond the limit, Coloradans who file taxes can expect a refund check in the mail.

When will the next TABOR check come out?

According to Daniel Carr from the Colorado Department of Revenue, when you receive your TABOR check depends on when you file state income taxes.

Your next TABOR check will come after you file your return. After that’s filed, the refund will be processed and mailed out.

How long it takes to get the check depends on whether you have it deposited electronically or mailed. An electronic deposit takes around two weeks, while a physical check can take longer, Carr said.

The deadline to file your returns is April 15, 2024. Depending on when your taxes are filed, you’ll get the check at some point in the spring.

A week after filing, you can go online and check the status of the TABOR refund.

How much will the TABOR check be?

After voters rejected Proposition HH on November’s ballot, Colorado lawmakers called a special legislative session and decided that taxpayers would get equal TABOR checks in the next round of refunds.

That means higher earners will see lower TABOR refunds than expected, while the state’s lowest earners will see a few hundred dollars more.

It’s estimated that single filers will receive a projected $800 in refunds.

File your taxes early, and you can expect a check quicker.