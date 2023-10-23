DENVER (KDVR) — If you like to enjoy a little bit of sun after getting home from work, you might want to savor it while you can. Denver only has a little under two weeks before afternoon sunsets return.

You can blame daylight saving time for that.

Along with the chore of having to change all the clocks in your house for the second time this year, the end of DST on Nov. 5 will bring the first afternoon sunset of the season.

When will the sun set before 6 p.m.?

In a somewhat spooky turn of events, Oct. 31 is the first day the sun sets before 6 p.m., according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration solar calculator.

However, that doesn’t last long.

Only five days later on Nov. 5, daylight saving time ends. And, because of the clock change, the sun technically sets an hour earlier at 4:54 p.m.

After that, the sun will set a few minutes earlier every day until early December when it starts to set a little later.

The absolute earliest sunset that Denver will have to endure will be at 4:35 p.m., which will happen from Dec. 4 to Dec. 11, according to NOAA.

After that, the sun will not set after 5 p.m. until January 2024, and it won’t set after 6 p.m. until around March.