When will the first freeze arrive in Denver?

DENVER (KDVR) — Highs will drop into the 60s later this week after a cold front comes through. Even though it hasn’t felt quite like fall across the state, colorful leaves are popping up everywhere.

Dillon Lake Credit: Dara Strathman

When is the first freeze?

The average date of the first freeze of the season in Denver is Oct. 7. The earliest first freeze on record was Sept. 8, 1962. The record for the latest first freeze was Nov. 15, 1944.

When is the first snow?

Here’s a look at the list of the first snowfalls during the last 10 years from the National Weather Service:

Sept. 8, 2020

Oct. 10, 2019

Oct. 6, 2018

Oct. 9, 2017

Nov. 17, 2016

Nov. 5, 2015

Nov. 11, 2014

Oct. 18, 2013

Oct. 5, 2012

Oct. 25, 2011

While September snows are possible in Denver, it usually doesn’t snow until the middle of October.

The earliest date of the first snow: Sept. 3, 1961

The latest date of the first snow: Nov. 21, 1934

The average date of the first snow: Oct. 18

When should you blow out your sprinklers?

Meteorologist Chris Tomer says it’s time to start keeping an eye on the forecast to determine when you should blow out your sprinklers.

Lows will dip into the 40s this week, which is still above freezing. However, if you live in the mountains, your forecast will be colder.