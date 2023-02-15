DENVER (KDVR) — Another round of snow moved into Colorado on Tuesday into Wednesday, causing dangerous travel for some.

Wednesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day due to the impacts from the snowstorm.

How long will the snow last?

The Pinpoint Weather team said the snow will continue throughout the day on Wednesday.

Meteorologist Kylie Bearse said the snow will continue for the Denver metro area until late Wednesday evening before tapering off.

It will be a cold night tonight, with low temperatures dropping into the single digits.

The good news is that sunshine will return tomorrow afternoon. However, high temperatures will only reach the lower 30s.

Where to see weather alerts

If a winter alert is issued for your area, whether it is a blizzard watch or warning, winter weather advisory or winter storm warning, it will always show up at the top of the FOX31 website. You can see all weather alerts here.

The Pinpoint Weather team will continue to update the forecast multiple times each day.