When will snow arrive in Denver?

DENVER (KDVR) — October has arrived and it is usually the month Denver receives its first snowfall of the season.

When will the first snow arrive this year? It’s hard to know for sure, but a look back at Denver’s snow history and you’ll see that the first snow could be here in two weeks.

Last winter, Denver received 80.2 inches of snow, which is the most snow Denver has seen in a season in ten years.

What was the biggest factor in last season’s snow totals? Well, 27 inches of snow fell in one blizzard in March of 2021.

October snow in Denver

It is pretty normal to see snow in October in Denver. However, it’s been awhile since the city saw a big snowstorm in October. The three biggest snowstorms ever recorded in Denver history in October are:

October 3-5, 1969: 16 inches

October 24-25, 1997: 21.9 inches

October 20-23, 1906: 22.7 inches

Snow History

The earliest date of the first snow: September 3, 1961

The latest date of the first snow: November 21, 1934

The average date of the first snow: October 18

Snow over the last 10 years

Here’s a look at the list of the first snowfalls during the last 10 years from the National Weather Service:

Sept. 8, 2020

October 10, 2019

October 6, 2018

October 9, 2017

November 17, 2016

November 5, 2015

November 11, 2014

October 18, 2013

October 5, 2012

October 25, 2011

November 15, 2010

Average snowfall

How much snow can Denver expect this year? It’s too early to guess. The average total snowfall is 56.4 inches.

The lowest snowfall season total over the last 10 years: 21.8 inches in 2016-2017

The greatest snowfall season total over the last 10 years: 80.2 inches in 2020-2021. The March 2021 blizzard delivered 27 inches of snow to Denver.

Here’s a look at the snowfall season totals for the last 10 years, according to the National Weather Service:

2020-2021: 80.2 inches

2019-2020: 57.6 inches

2018-2019 48.1 inches

2017-2018 25.7 inches

2016-2017 21.8 inches

2015-2016 72.8 inches

2014-2015 57.8 inches

2013-2014 38.4 inches

2012-2013 78.4 inches

2011-2012 55.6 inches

2010-2011 22.8 inches