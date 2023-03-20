DENVER (KDVR) — Spring is officially here as of Monday, March 20, but that doesn’t mean the end of ski season in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains.

It has been a good year of snow for many mountains, with Wolf Creek already reaching 420 inches, just below its season average of 430 inches, and Steamboat Springs at 382 inches, well above its season average of 307 inches.

While the first ski areas begin closing around the end of March, there are several planning to stay open into May and even one resort looking at a closing date of June 1.

All closing dates below are based on purchasable lift tickets on a mountain’s website as of March 20, 2023, and are subject to change as snow conditions develop.

Cooper – March 30

Crested Butte – April 2

Telluride – April 2

Wolf Creek April 9

Elodra – April 16

Steamboat Springs – April 16

Beaver Creek – April 17

Keystone – April 17

Aspen-Snowmass – April 23

Purgatory – April 23 (weekends only after April 7)

Vail – April 23

Copper Mountain – May 7

Loveland – May 7

Winter Park – May 14

Breckenridge – May 30

Arapahoe Basin – June 1

If this feels like it’s too soon, don’t worry, we’re only a few summer months away from the beginning of the next winter season when resorts open again in early November.