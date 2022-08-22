DENVER (KDVR) — August is coming to a close and that means Colorado is a few weeks away from starting to see the aspen trees transform from shades of green to shades of orange, red, and yellow.

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said peak color normally happens during the last two weeks of September, with the latest changeover happening in the southern mountains.

When will leaves start to change?

Here is a look at when the Pinpoint Weather Team expects the leaves to change across the state:

Sept. 15-30: Rocky Mountain National Park, Steamboat Springs, Flat Tops

Sept. 17-Oct. 1: Vail, Summit County, Aspen, Gunnison, Grand Mesa

Sept. 19-Oct. 3: Northern San Juan Mountains, Southern San Juan Mountains, Sangre De Cristo Mountains

October: Denver

Tomer said the quality of the color will be vibrant this fall thanks to the monsoon moisture we have received over the summer.

Here is a look at some beautiful fall pictures from our colorful state:

Fall in the Colorado, Maroon Lake and Colorful Forest. Yellow Aspen Trees. Aspen, Colorado, USA.

A bull moose standing in willow bushes in Colorado

Autumn In Colorado – Colorado Rocky Mountain Scenic Beauty

Colorado’s iconic Maroon Bells at autumn

Dramatic sunset over Colorado’s San Juan Mountains as seen from the Dallas Divide.

Historic wooden powerhouse called the Crystal Mill in Colorado with colorful autumn colors. It is located on an outcrop above the Crystal River in Crystal ghost town and was built in 1892.

Panoramic Mountain View at Sunrise in Autumn

Autumn aspens and Wilson Peak in the San Miguel Range – southwestern Colorado.

Crystal Reservoir in the fall with Pikes Peak in the background

Sunrise on Maroon Bells, located outside of Aspen, Colorado on a fall morning

Autumn views near Telluride Colorado Scenic Highway 145 Rocky Mountains

The first day of fall is on Sept. 22.

