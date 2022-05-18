GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Work to create a primitive trail to one of Colorado’s most coveted hiking gems is underway, but the question many Coloradans have is when they will get a chance to see the emerald waters of Hanging Lake again?

Officials with Glenwood Springs and the US Forest Service are providing an update on the trail’s construction and giving a tour to the media of the progress Wednesday.

This comes after an announcement that the primitive trail may be ready for public access by mid-summer.

A media briefing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m., but service in the canyon is spotty. This story will be updated with the information from that briefing once our team is able to feed it back.