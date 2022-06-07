DENVER (KDVR) — Gas prices are surging across the country, and Colorado is no exception. The average price for a gallon of regular fuel has risen 13 cents to $4.62 in Colorado.

Driving is still a cheaper option for summer travel than flying, as airlines report paying more for jet fuel, sending airfares up 40% since the beginning of the year.

So when will the prices finally level out, or even drop, ahead of the peak summer travel season? Patrick DeHaan with Gasbuddy is answering questions and giving a summer outlook for Colorado Tuesday.

