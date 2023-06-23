DENVER (KDVR) — It is extremely rare for a strong tornado to hit the Denver metro area, but it happened Thursday when a rain-wrapped tornado swept through miles of Highlands Ranch and Lone Tree.

Between 1950 and 2012, the National Weather Service reported only 15 tornadoes in Denver County.

At least 95% of the 53 tornadoes that occur on average annually in Colorado happen along and east of Interstate 25, according to the NWS.

When was the last time a strong tornado hit the Denver metro?

While strong tornadoes in the metro area are extremely rare, it has happened before.

The most recent was some eight years ago in June of 2015 when an EF-1 tornado touched down in east Denver and traveled to Aurora. Wind speeds reached up to 90 mph.

Nine years before that, a deadly EF-3 tornado hit Windsor on May 22, 2008. It left behind a 39-mile path of destruction, killing one person and injuring 78 others and resulting in an estimated $100 million worth of damage.

The deadliest tornado in Colorado history happened 110 miles east of Denver nearly 100 years ago in 1924.

How strong was Thursday’s tornado?

It was a strong tornado, ranked as an EF-1 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale as winds reached up to 114 mph, according to radar in the area.

It left a 6-mile path of destruction, tearing roofing off of buildings and taking down trees while large hail pounded the surrounding areas.

Hundreds of people called 911 for help, but there were no serious injuries reported from the twister as of Friday morning.

After several stormy days, the weather forecast for the next week shows clear skies and sun, with temperatures in the 80s.