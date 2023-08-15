DENVER (KDVR) — While it is still in the 90s during the daytime in Denver, nights are getting cooler, and fall, even winter, is just around the corner.

That means now is a good time to start preparing your outdoor plants for the move indoors.

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, plants that cannot survive the cold winters should be indoors before temperatures dip below 45. The Almanac advises bringing plants inside for the winter as soon as temperatures reach the 50s at night.

But in order to do so, there are preparations that can be done in advance in order to properly acclimate your plants for the move.

Prune and trim

Colorado Country Life says pruning or trimming plants can stress a plant and should be done a few weeks in advance. Now is the time to remove dead and unhealthy or unwanted growth so the plant has time to recover before the added stress of moving indoors.

Look for pests and insects

Bringing insect-infested plants indoors can affect the health of your other indoor plants. Pests can live in the soil, hang on underneath leaves or hide in saucers or crevasses of potted plants.

Colorado Country Life recommends treating for pests before you put plants in a quarantined area indoors for a few days to protect houseplants from any lingering bugs.

Consider repotting

Re-potting and transplanting plants can be stressful for plants, so Colorado Country Life recommends doing this a few weeks before moving them indoors to avoid over-stressing the plants and allow time for them to acclimate to their new home.