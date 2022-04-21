DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver metro is in the midst of the driest April the Mile High City has seen in almost 60 years. Springtime usually means green lawns, but it’s been a struggle without recent snow or rain.

The dryness creates wildfire risk and is also creating concern among homeowners. Many are wondering if they should turn on their sprinkler systems earlier this season.

Matt Drobnick, the owner of 303 Sprinklers, has been busy. He’s booked through May 7 doing up to 15 jobs per day for those who want their systems on early. But people shouldn’t fret if they haven’t turned their systems on yet, Drobnick said

“You don’t need to worry about that,” he said. “You can wait until May.”

Even in an extremely dry April, Drobnick said the grass will be resilient and bounce back with May watering.

Denver Water recommends waiting until after May 5 to start sprinklers. Some sprinkler technicians push that process out even more than a week past May 5.

“The turf is going to be fine,” Drobnick said. “A lot of guys that I know in the industry don’t even start until May 15.”

What’s the downside to getting a headstart? Answer: Colorado weather whiplash. There’s a risk associated with turning sprinkler systems on early. There could still be another cold snap.

“There’s potential that if you start it up — maybe we get a late freeze, it goes down to the 20s— you could potentially have freeze damage,” Drobnick said.

Those with systems already running don’t necessarily need to blow the system out again if the forecast calls for cold. Drobnick recommends turning the shut-off valve off and running the system’s zones.

“That’s going to relieve the pressure,” he said. “If it does get cold enough, the water starts to expand — it has somewhere to go.”

Overall, May 15-Oct. 15 is the standard sprinkler season.