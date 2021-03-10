When should I shovel sidewalk snow? Here are the Denver laws

Framed by trees, a lone shoveler toils on a sidewalk after a winter storm sent temperatures plunging to single-digit levels and dumped up to a foot of snow Sunday, Feb. 22, 2015, in Denver. Forecasters predict that the cold and snow will persist through Monday before another storm sweeps over Colorado’s Front Range communities Thursday. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (KDVR) – By law, Denver residents and businesses are responsible for clearing snow and ice from public sidewalks and wheelchair ramps next to their properties.

But in cases of snowstorms where it could be more than a day before the snow stops falling, people wonder at what point they should have their sidewalk cleared of snow and ice before legally getting into trouble.

Here are the requirements from the city of Denver:

Commercial properties (including multi-family residential) Sidewalks adjacent to commercial properties (businesses and multi-family residential buildings) must be cleared within four hours , after snow has stopped falling. This includes adjacent ADA ramps and applicable bus stops.

Residential properties (single-family homes and duplexes) Sidewalks adjacent to residential properties must be cleared within 24 hours , after the snow has stopped falling. This includes adjacent ADA ramps and applicable bus stops.



Inspectors begin enforcement after snow has stopped falling. Anyone wishing to report an unshoveled sidewalk may do so via 3-1-1 or www.pocketgov.com.