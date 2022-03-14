DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures are slowly starting to warm up and daylight saving time just happened.

That must mean that spring is here, right? Not quite.

The first day of spring is on Sunday, March 20. The first day of meteorological spring was March 1.

You might be wondering why there are two different dates for spring.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says there are astronomical seasons and meteorological seasons.

Meteorologists and climatologists break seasons down into groupings of three months based on the annual temperature cycle as well as our calendar, NOAA said.

Here are the meteorological seasons for 2022:

Spring: March 1

Summer: June 1

Fall: September 1

Winter: December 1

Here are the dates of the astronomical seasons for 2022:

Spring: March 20

Summer: June 21

Fall: September 22

December 21

Speaking of spring, Easter will also be here before we know it. Easter is on Sunday, April 17 this year.