DENVER (KDVR) — It is getting warmer outside with highs in the 60s in the forecast for the next few days. We also just changed our clocks for daylight saving time.

That must mean that spring is here, right? Not quite.

The first day of spring is on Monday, March 20. The first day of meteorological spring was March 1.

You might be wondering why there are two different dates for spring.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says there are astronomical seasons and meteorological seasons.

Here are the meteorological seasons for 2023:

Spring: March 1

Summer: June 1

Fall: September 1

Winter: December 1

Here are the dates of the astronomical seasons for 2023:

Spring: March 20

Summer: June 21

Fall: September 23

Winter: December 21

Speaking of spring, Easter will also be here before we know it. Easter is on Sunday, April 9 this year.