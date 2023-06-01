DENVER (KDVR) — June is Pride month, and with it comes countless opportunities to celebrate love with the local community including one of the biggest Pride festivals in the country.

PrideFest is a free two-day festival worth planning an outfit for. According to Denver Pride, the festival could have over 535,000 people in attendance that weekend.

It’s happening the weekend of June 24 and 25 at Civic Center Park and through downtown.

Denver Pride 5k

It begins Saturday at 8 a.m. with the Pride 5K, which invites anyone and everyone to run, walk, roll or sashay through downtown Denver.

Runners will receive a race packet on race day before it begins at 9:30 a.m. in front of the State Capitol.

Participants can also contribute to a fundraiser with racer donations for The Center on Colfax and earn pride swag including sunglasses, a Denver Pride t-shirt, a Denver Pride tumbler, socks, and even VIP tickets to the festival.

Denver PrideFest

Live performances and over 250 exhibitors will keep lovers and allies entertained all weekend long, and some 30 food and beverage vendors will keep the crowd alive and thirst-free.

It features performances from headliners Big Freedia, Salinas Estitties and Marcia Marcia Marcia on the center stage.

Attendees can bring factory-sealed, non-alcoholic beverages but no open beverage containers or water bottles are allowed. Bicycles, marijuana, weapons and coolers are also prohibited and all bags and containers are subject to search.

There will be free water fountains inside the park at Colfax Avenue and Bannock Street and at 14th Avenue and Broadway.

Denver PrideFest Parade

At 9:30 a.m. Sunday, colorful floats, marchers and music will make a canvas out of 14 blocks of Colfax Avenue.

The Coors Light PrideFest Parade will begin at Cheesman Park on Colfax Avenue, running all the way to Civic Center where the celebrations and festivities resume for day two.

More information about the festivities can be found on the Denver Pride website.